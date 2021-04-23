J&J COVID-19 vaccine suspends review as US advisers weigh clot reports





Vials with a sticker saying “COVID-19 / Coronavirus vaccine / injection only” and a medical syringe are seen in front of a Johnson & Johnson logo displayed in this illustration taken October 31, 2020. REUTERS / Dado Ruvic / File Photo

Advisors from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Friday are examining whether it is safe to resume injections of the COVID-19 vaccine from Johnson & Johnsons (JNJ.N), even as senior officials from Americans health are preparing for a green light.

The vaccine was discontinued by the CDC and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration last week after reports of rare but serious blood clots associated with low blood platelets. Senior health officials said they hoped for a return to use of the vaccine after the group meeting.

CDC director Rochelle Walensky told a press briefing Friday morning that the agency had prepared a risk / benefit analysis for the panel, which included weighing in on whether some people would choose not to be vaccinated if they could not receive the J&J vaccine in a single injection.

The FDA and the CDC “strongly believe that we need to act quickly,” Walensky said.

With just one injection, J & J’s vaccine allows individuals to be fully immunized after two weeks, making it popular with young people and those who are hard to reach or are transient. It is also kept in a standard refrigerator, making it a useful tool for low-income countries and rural areas unable to keep other vaccines frozen at extremely low temperatures.

The CDC and the FDA called for the hiatus last week after reports of six cases of rare brain blood clots accompanied by low blood platelets in nearly 8 million doses administered in the United States.

CDC staff and experts presented data on these cases on Friday and broadened their analysis to include reports in which severe blood clots have occurred in other parts of the body besides the brain, but were also associated low blood platelets.

He said there were 13 such cases in women under 50 – a rate of 7 per million doses given – and two cases in women aged 50 and over – a rate of less than 1 per million doses administered. His analysis did not reveal any such cases in men.

State health officials said Thursday that the CDC was investigating the death of an Oregon woman in her 50s and the hospitalization of a Texas woman with symptoms similar to those found in the coagulation cases – both of whom were injected with J&J.

“ A TREATABLE CONDITION ”

The United States has ordered enough doses of the vaccine from Pfizer Inc (PFE.N) / BioNTech and Moderna Inc (MRNA.O) to cover all American adults. But many senior health officials, including U.S. infectious disease chief Dr Anthony Fauci, have signaled they hope to resume use of the J&J vaccine.

The European Medicines Agency on Tuesday recommended adding a warning about unusual blood clots with low blood platelets to the vaccine label, saying the vaccine’s benefits outweighed its risks.

The drugmaker said it would resume rollout of the vaccine in the region. Each country will decide if and how to use the shot. Germany, for example, will allow J&J vaccination without limitation.

US National Institutes of Health Director Dr Francis Collins told ABC News on Friday “Good Morning America” ​​that the Europeans’ decision to go ahead while adding a warning was ” encouraging “.

“It’s a treatable condition if you recognize it right away,” Collins told ABC.

J&J has experienced several setbacks since its shot was granted emergency clearance from the United States in February, first drawing close scrutiny on its shutdown process to increase production, and then on the rare cases of clots at a handful of recipients.

FDA inspectors this week cited a long list of serious cleanliness and safety issues at an Emergent BioSolutions (EBS.N) plant making the J&J vaccine.

Johnson & Johnson shares rose 0.5% in the midday session.

European regulators said the blood clots in patients who received the J&J vaccine closely resembled 169 cases in Europe reported with the AstraZeneca Plc (AZN.L) vaccine.

Our Standards: Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

