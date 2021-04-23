COVID-19: UK Reports Another 40 Coronavirus Deaths and 2,678 | British news





The UK reported another 40 coronavirus-related deaths and 2,678 cases.

This compares to the 18 deaths recorded yesterday and 2,729 COVID cases.

The latest figures also show that the UK currently has given the first dose of the coronavirus vaccine 33,388,637 times. This is an increase from the first total of 33,257,651 shots recorded yesterday.

Yesterday I got about 562,056 vaccinations and over 11.6 million people got two jabs.

Real-time COVID updates in the UK and around the world

Currently, the total number of shots given is 45,012,308.

The total number of people killed within 28 days of testing positive for coronavirus in the UK is now 127,385.

And now 4,401,109 cases have been diagnosed since the onset of the pandemic.

Earlier, it was found that the UK’s R figure rose slightly between 0.8 and 1.

R represents the average number of people who get the virus over and over again. If the number exceeds 1, the outbreak can increase exponentially, but if it is less than 1, it is decreasing.

It happened on Friday morning as India was added to the UK’s travel redlist.

A total of 55 new infections have been discovered in the UK against the first identified coronavirus strain in the country with a double mutation in the spike protein.

India is currently one of the worst COVID outbreaks in the world where hospitals have to beg for oxygen.

Subscribe to Daily Podcasts on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Spreaker

The double mutation has raised concerns about how effective the current vaccine is at fighting strains.

Dr Julian Tang, a consultant virologist at the Leicester Royal Infirmary and emeritus associate professor in the Department of Respiratory Science, told Sky News that the mutation “suggests that it may well escape vaccine protection.”

“But background protection for vaccines will probably mean they protect against serious illness and death. Even though we can continue to see them spread from strains like this for a while,” he said.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos