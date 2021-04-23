U.S. health panel examines J&J vaccine break over rare clots





(AP) – With U.S. Johnson & Johnsons COVID-19 vaccine hiatus spanning second week, officials are questioning whether to resume shooting as European regulators have decided with warnings of a very high risk rare.

New guidance is expected Friday night after a government advisory group deliberated on a possible link between J&J injections and a small number of vaccinees who developed very unusual blood clots.

Health officials said on Friday they were aware of 15 cases of unusual clots since the government authorized the use of the vaccine and nearly 8 million vaccines have been administered. All were women, mostly under the age of 50. Three have died and seven are still hospitalized.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention looks to its advisers to help them assess the numbers and determine the true extent of vaccine risk and how to balance that risk against the need to vaccinate millions of people against a vaccine. virus that still infects tens of thousands of Americans. everyday.

I appreciate the importance of acting quickly on this advice, said CDC director Dr. Rochelle Walensky. She was hoping for a recommendation that took into account the risk versus the reward of using the single-dose J&J vaccine.

European regulators cleared the deployment of J & Js earlier this week after concluding that these benefits outweigh what appears to be an extremely rare risk, and many U.S. health experts agree. But one consideration for the CDC panel is whether healthy young adults who are less likely to suffer from severe COVID-19 might be better off with a different vaccine.

The public, the community, must be made aware of these risks so that they can make informed decisions, said vaccine expert Naor Bar-Zeev of the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health, who will follow the debate on Friday.

The problem is a strange type of blood clot that forms in unusual places, such as veins that drain blood from the brain and in patients with abnormally low levels of platelets that form clots. The CDC and the Food and Drug Administration initially spotted six people who developed such clots one to three weeks after the J&J vaccination. Health officials said on Friday that nine more cases had been revealed in the past week or so.

Reports of the needle in a haystack sounded the alarm as European regulators had previously found similar rare clots in recipients of another COVID-19 vaccine, from AstraZeneca. The AstraZeneca and J&J blueprints, although not identical, are made with the same technology.

European scientists have found clues that an abnormal immune response to the platelet-damaging AstraZenecas vaccine could be to blame – and if so, doctors should avoid the most common treatment for the clot, a blood thinner called heparin.

This has added to the urgency for US officials to suspend J&J vaccinations so they can tell doctors how to diagnose and treat these rare clots. Several initial patients were treated with heparin before anyone realized that it might be harming instead of helping.

The two-dose vaccines from Pfizer and Moderna, which are manufactured differently and have not been linked to clot risks, are the mainstay of the vaccination effort in the United States. But the J&J mass immunization clinics were canceled after the April 13 hiatus, and many states were relying on the one-stop option to also help protect hard-to-reach populations, including those who are homeless or disabled.

You can take the vaccine to the person rather than having to bring the person to the vaccine. So there is a great desire to continue using this vaccine, said Dr William Schaffner of Vanderbilt University.

CDC advisers will need to put rare cases of blood clots into perspective. COVID-19 itself can cause blood clots. Just like everyday medications, such as birth control pills.

And experts also acknowledged that cases of the virus would continue to occur during the hiatus, some of them in a population that had reportedly been vaccinated with J&J. It’s part of the agony of making that decision, Schaffner added.

The CDC typically follows the recommendations of its advisers, and J&J vaccinations could resume quickly if simple warnings are requested. But it’s unclear what would happen if the panel recommended other restrictions such as age limits.

How Americans ultimately manage the J&J vaccine will influence other countries that do not have as much access to other vaccination options. In the United States, more than half of adults have received at least one dose of the vaccine, the vast majority with injections from Pfizer and Moderna.

But J&J faces an additional hurdle, as the FDA separately discovered manufacturing violations at a factory in Baltimore the company had hired to help prepare the vaccine. No image taken by Emergent BioSciences has been used so far. The production of J & Js came from Europe. But it’s unclear how the idle plant will impact J & Js’ pledge to deliver 100 million doses of U.S. vaccines by the end of May and 1 billion doses globally this year.

