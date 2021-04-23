US embassies allowed to raise pride flags





Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken has authorized U.S. diplomatic missions around the world to fly the rainbow pride flag on the same pole as the U.S. flag at embassies and consulates, according to a cable from the State Department reviewed by The New York Times.

The action overturned a decision by the Trump administration, which rejected requests from embassies to raise it on their masts during the month of June, which in the United States and many other countries is the month of the pride.

According to the cable and a State Department official, Blinken allowed diplomats to fly the pride flag before May 17, which is the International Day Against Homophobia and Transphobia, and to continue their display in diplomatic outposts until June.

In the telegram, Mr Blinken noted that this was not a requirement and gave heads of mission the opportunity to determine that such a display is appropriate in light of local conditions.

During his confirmation hearing in January, Mr Blinken told lawmakers he would support the rights of lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and interrogators, including allowing the pride flag in U.S. embassies, naming a sent LGBTQ and rejecting a Trump Administration Commission’s findings on inalienable rights that human rights scholars saw as a threat to LGBTQ and abortion rights. An envoy has not yet been appointed.

Under the Trump administration, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo prevented U.S. embassies from flying the pride flag on the same pole as the American flag, saying the American flag should fly on its own.

Some embassies worked around the directive, including South Korea, which displayed it on a building facade instead of the flagpole. Embassy officials in South Korea withdrew the banner, however, just as the Trump administration ordered it to remove a Black Lives Matter banner.

The decision to display the flag is unlikely to spark controversy in countries where LGBTQ rights are not an issue. But in regions like the Middle East and North Africa, where many countries ban same-sex relationships, displaying the flag could be controversial.

In the cable, which had previously been reported by Foreign Policy, State Department officials were told that when making decisions at their outposts to support LGBTQ rights, they should ensure that the policy not to harm is followed in order to avoid a reaction against the local. LGBTQ population.

