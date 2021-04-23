A game-changing aid could rethink the way UK warehouses operate.





British Prime Minister Rishi Sunaks’ announcement of the capital allowance excess deduction for budget deductions could be a game changer for many warehouse owners and operators.

The super deduction, which applies for two years, allows businesses to charge 130% of their expenditures on approved plants and machinery for tax liability.

There is no list of eligible expenditures, but almost all equipment that can be installed in a warehouse or distribution center appears to be covered, especially for subsidiary expenses such as building changes and electrical system upgrades for equipment installation. .

The winners’ goal was to address the chronic productivity decline in the UK, which was less than the stars (2.3% per year) even before the 2008/9 financial crisis (2.3% per year), even before the 2008/9 financial crisis (2.3% per year). Is to do. It’s basically flat at 0.4% per year. Discussing the feasibility and implications of productivity data is notorious for starting a heated debate among economists, but in the warehouse sector the problem is very real and quantifiable.

Of course, the gorilla in the room now accounts for more than 30% of trade in many retail sectors due to the constant growth of e-commerce, and has similar expectations for on-demand fulfillment of orders that are increasingly seen in business and industrial purchases.

A study in the United States found that fulfilling 24 orders for an individual item inevitably lowers productivity per working hour, according to one US study, that fulfilling 24 orders for an individual item is much harder than delivering the same volume by shipping an entire case or pallet by 15 times. Do it.

E-commerce has also increased the variety of products and has increased the amount of revenue that has to be dealt with critically. However, this happens at a time when the acquisition and placement of warehouse staff is becoming increasingly problematic. Many companies have relied heavily on European labor, which made Covid-safe even though they did not earn enough income to work in the UK after Brexit. Working in a labor intensive area is a huge challenge. The labor rate is rising with the rise of the minimum wage.

Also, increasing capacity by adding space is not an easy option. E-commerce operators have all the space available in countries where businesses typically run out of warehouses in case of supply chain disruption.

These challenges are increasing, but they are not new, nor are they obvious solution automation. However, the warehousing sector has been slow to adopt automation, except for major brands such as Amazon and Ocado, which have been able to invest large sums in greenfield development. And where it is, there was a tendency to create an automated island that wasn’t integrated at certain points of pain.

However, for substantial productivity gains, warehouses or fulfillment centers must handle all interdependent activities simultaneously, such as receipt, storage, picking, packaging, labeling and shipping, and KPIs for health and safety.

Importantly, this means a complete inventory of how the warehouse operates. The focus in particular is on moving people to merchandise versus personal work rather than spending most of their time walking unproductively between locations.

It’s easy to understand why so many companies are reluctant to change. Until very recently, warehouse automation was a difficult engineering that required large investments at once, but installations were considered disruptive, even completely shut down, and inflexible. Changes in requirements can only be accommodated through additional investment and upheaval.

Fortunately, these restrictions no longer apply. In particular, the development of autonomous mobile robots (AMR) has been a game changer, such as the creation of easily reconfigurable sorting systems, relocatable or fully mobile pick faces, smart automatic packing stations and rafts of assistive technologies. Pick-to-light, with a warehouse management system that is becoming more and more functional, but easier to adapt and use.

These solutions are scalable and can be deployed flexibly as long as your funds allow. It can also be easily reconfigured to integrate with subsequent investments, mostly offline via software, rather than disruptive reengineering requiring shutdown. It is also truly extensible in many cases. Simply add AMR to your system to accommodate future growth or expansion.

Rishi Sunaks’ ultra-deductible capital deductions give the logistics sector a golden opportunity to invest in performance-enhancing automation, giving fulfillment operations the productivity gains they need to cope with the surge in e-commerce orders. This is an opportunity not to be missed.

This is a guest post from Tim Wright, Managing Director of Invar Systems.

