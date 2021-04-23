US, UK, Norway launch $1 billion plan to protect rainforest





The Leaf Coalition aims to mobilize $1 billion in public and private funding this year to reduce emissions from deforestation and deforestation.

The United States, the United Kingdom and Norway have launched an alliance that raises $1 billion in public and private funding this year to protect rainforests and reduce emissions from deforestation.

The Reef Alliance, which means reducing emissions through facilitating forest financing, was launched on Thursday at the US Leaders Climate Summit. Public-private initiatives aim to promote investments in forest protection on a scale never seen before.

Countries, states and provinces dedicated to the protection of tropical forests will receive funding in exchange for reducing emissions from deforestation and deforestation on performance indicators. The coalition has committed to involve the indigenous peoples and communities living in areas where they can receive finances.

U.S. President’s climate envoy John Kerry described the plan as a groundbreaking example of the scale and type of cooperation needed to tackle the climate crisis.

Multinationals including Amazon, Airbnb, Bayer, McKinsey, Nestl and Unilever are ready to fund their plans. All have committed to contributing to the initiative in addition to meeting science-based goals to reduce emissions in their operations.

Nathaniel Keohane of the Environmental Defense Fund says the coalition has set “high standards” on how businesses can compensate for emissions reductions by investing in rainforest protection.

Keohane describes this new forest financing model as a “game changer,” and the coalition eventually said, “we can invest tens of billions of dollars a year in ensuring sustainable livelihoods for indigenous peoples and forest communities… and protecting the world’s forests.”

US promises to double international climate finance at Earth Day summit

In a statement, the coalition said it aims to help forest states end deforestation and move faster to achieve climate plans.

A 2017 study published in Nature Climate Change found that a quarter of the country plans to reduce emissions by 2030, depending on the carbon sequestration potential of forests. However, forests make up about 3% of the funds allocated to emission reductions.

Forest countries, as well as individual states and provinces interested in participating in the plan, have been asked to apply by July 22 with the goal of closing the deal by the end of the year. Payments are based on emission reductions associated with reduced levels of deforestation or deforestation between 2022 and 2026.

A spokesman for the coalition said the climate home news debate is ongoing in about a dozen countries and provinces with initial steps for registration in Costa Rica, Guyana and three Brazilian states.

Before payment is made, an independent third party confirms results and emission reductions using the UN-supported Redd + Environmental Excellence Standard, known as a tree containing environmental and social protection.

Participating jurisdictions will have to show that deforestation has declined across territories to qualify for financing, the coalition said.

What Happened: The United States, Japan and Canada pledged deeper emissions cuts at the Biden Summit.

Manish Bapna, interim chairman of the World Resources Institute, said the initiative provided an important new approach that could help expand forest protection finances without diluting emissions reductions elsewhere.

She said its success depends on the full and effective participation of indigenous peoples and communities, who have proven themselves to be the most effective guardians of the forest.

Tropical rainforests are under serious threat around the world. Between 2019 and 2020, the loss of major tropical forests increased by 12%.

Among them, 4.2 million hectares of humid tropical native forests, an important source of carbon storage and biodiversity, have been removed from the Dutch-sized area.

According to data from the University of Maryland, Brazil was the largest source of deforestation, followed by the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Bolivia and Indonesia.

“Tropical forests are indispensable to combat climate change and biodiversity loss, and they have received far less attention and finances than they deserve. The Leaf Coalition takes the first important step to change this,” said Norwegian Prime Minister Erna Solberg.

Latest News: Subscribe to our daily or weekly newsletter

Jo Blackman, head of forest policy and advocacy at Global Witness, said the initiative did not address drivers of deforestation, including supply chains of commodities consumed in the US, UK and Norway.

If the UK, the US, the EU and other global leaders are serious about maintaining the world’s forests and protecting the climate, then comply with the strong laws responsible for their business, including banks and investors, and supply chains and financing are deforestation. none.

A Global Witness survey found that 300 banks and investors supported six agricultural firms pushing for the worst deforestation in Amazon, the Congo Basin, and New Guinea between 2013 and 2019.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos