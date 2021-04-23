Face mask free summer, government torture





Meanwhile, the overcharged Covid test company could put its name on the government league table and give it a figure to increase the extra cost per person to less than 50 for a summer vacation. Charles Himashas.

France will ease restrictions on domestic travel next month as the Prime Minister declares a “third wave”, which will raise hopes that the UK will be able to visit the UK sooner than expected.

Here’s a forgotten “green list” island that can escape the crowds this summer.

Ryan Giggs won’t lead Wales in the euro.

Wales manager and Manchester United’s Great Ryan Giggs have been charged with real bodily harm, general assault and “coercive and controlled behavior” and will not lead the national team at the European Championships this summer. Giggs, 47, will plead acquittal for charges related to the incident that took place on November 1 at his home in Worsley, east of Manchester. The Wales Football Association will ask questions to Giggs’ assistant Robert Page, who led the team after Giggs. ‘Arrested in November to oversee the Euro campaign.

Great white sharks can reach British waters, scientists say

The great great white shark can reach British waters, scientists say it was traced as it crossed the Atlantic for the second time in history. The 17-foot female shark, Nukumi, came across the seldom-crossed Mid-Atlantic Ridge on her amazing path from the United States to Europe. The 50-year-old mother is believed to have taken the roundabout route because she was pregnant, as the most tagged by scientists monitoring her in the area.

At a Glance: Coronavirus Evening Briefing Also in the News: Another Headline of the Day

‘False accusation’ | Dominic Cummings allegedly accused Boris Johnson of trying to stop a formal investigation into the matter to protect her fiancee’s friend, knowing that Boris Johnson was not involved in the leak of the containment plan on Downing Street. “It falls far short of the standards of competence and integrity that the state deserves”.

Worldwide: Palestinians clash with far right

More than 100 Palestinians and 20 Israeli policemen were injured during a clash with a group of far-rights who shouted “Death to the Arabs” in East Jerusalem. Israeli police said 44 people were arrested in a confrontation between Palestinians protesting Ramadan restrictions and a group of ultranationalist Le Hava marching against a series of anti-Jewish attacks.

Friday interview

Fighting for the right to say,’Men can never be women’.

