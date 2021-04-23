US lifts break, allowing J&J COVID-19 vaccinations to resume





U.S. health officials have lifted an 11-day break on Johnson & Johnson vaccinations following a recommendation from a panel of experts. Advisors from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said on Friday that the benefits of the single-dose COVID-19 vaccine outweighed a rare risk of blood clots. Panel members said it was essential for younger women to be made aware of this risk so they can decide whether they would prefer to choose another vaccine. The CDC and the Food and Drug Administration agree. Earlier this week, European regulators made a similar decision, deciding the risk of a clot was low enough to allow the deployment of J & Js shot.

THIS IS A BRIEF UPDATE. The previous history of PAs follows below.

U.S. health advisers on Friday urged resuming COVID-19 vaccinations with Johnson & Johnson’s single-dose vaccine, saying its benefits outweighed a rare risk of blood clots, according to the rollout in Europe.

Federal health officials have found 15 vaccines who developed a very unusual type of blood clot, out of nearly 8 million people who received the J&J vaccine. All were women, most of them under the age of 50. Three have died and seven are still hospitalized.

Advisors from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said that while J & J’s vaccine is important in fighting the pandemic, it is also essential that young women are made aware of this risk in clear and understandable terms so that they can decide whether they prefer to choose another vaccine instead. .

The panel voted 10-4 to lift an 11-day hiatus in J&J vaccine use while adding warnings that women and health workers would see in leaflets at immunization clinics. The group debated, but ultimately avoided outright age restrictions.

This is an age group that is most at risk (for coagulation) who receive the vaccine primarily to save the lives and morbidity of other people, not their own. And I think we have a responsibility to make sure they know that, ”said Dr Sarah Long of Drexel University College of Medicine, who voted against the proposal because she felt it was wrong. far enough to warn the women.

The CDC and the Food and Drug Administration will weigh in on Friday’s recommendation to decide whether to end the hiatus; the CDC usually follows the advice of its advisers, and CDC director Dr Rochelle Walensky has promised swift action.

Committee members all agreed that the J&J vaccine “should be put back into circulation,” panel chair Dr. Jose Romero, Arkansas health secretary, said in an interview after the vote. The difference was how you communicate the risk …. That does not exempt us from making sure that the people who get this vaccine, if they are in the risk group, that we inform them of that.

Earlier this week, European regulators made a similar decision, deciding the risk of a clot was low enough to allow the deployment of J&J fire. But how Americans ultimately manage the J&J vaccine will influence other countries that don’t have as much access to other vaccination options.

Dr Paul Stoffels, Scientific Director of J&J, pledged the company will work with US and global authorities to ensure this very rare event can be identified early and treated effectively. J&J was already working with the FDA on a warning label for the shot.

The problem is a strange type of blood clot that forms in unusual places, such as veins that drain blood from the brain and in patients with abnormally low levels of platelets that form clots. Symptoms of unusual clots, called thrombosis with thrombocytopenia syndrome, include severe headache a week or two after the J&J vaccination not immediately as well as abdominal pain, nausea.

The government initially spotted six cases of rare clots, and nine more cases have come to light in the past week or so. But even the first reports of needles in a haystack sounded the alarm as European regulators had already discovered similar rare clots in recipients of another COVID-19 vaccine, from AstraZeneca. The AstraZeneca and J&J blueprints, although not identical, are made with the same technology.

European scientists have found clues that an abnormal immune response to the platelet-damaging AstraZenecas vaccine could be to blame – and if so, doctors should avoid the most common treatment for clots, a blood thinner called heparin .

This has added to the urgency for US officials to suspend J&J vaccinations so they can tell doctors how to diagnose and treat these rare clots. Six patients were treated with heparin before anyone knew it might hurt instead of helping.

Dr Jesse Goodman of Georgetown University closely followed Friday’s deliberations and said people should be made aware of the risk of clotting, but that it should not overshadow the benefits of protection against COVID-19 .

We need to treat people like adults, tell them what the information is and give them those choices, said Goodman, a former vaccine specialist at the FDA.

The two-dose vaccines from Pfizer and Moderna, which are manufactured differently and have not been linked to clot risks, are the mainstay of the vaccination effort in the United States. But many states were relying on the easier to store and make option to also help protect hard-to-reach populations, including those who are homeless or disabled.

CDC advisers struggled to put rare cases of blood clots into perspective. COVID-19 itself can cause a different type of blood clot. Just like everyday medications, such as birth control pills.

The debate over side effects isn’t the only hurdle J&J faces. The FDA separately discovered manufacturing violations at a factory in Baltimore the company hired to help prepare the vaccine. No images taken by Emergent BioSciences have been used. J & J’s production has so far come from Europe. But it’s unclear how the inactive plant will impact J & J’s pledge to deliver 100 million doses of U.S. vaccines by the end of May and 1 billion doses globally this year.

___

Matthew Perrone, AP health writer, contributed to this report.

___

The Associated Press’s Department of Health and Science receives support from the Department of Scientific Education at the Howard Hughes Institutes of Medicine. The AP is solely responsible for all content.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos