US joins latest research pushExBulletin





An Indonesian Navy ship is working near what appears to be oil spills during a search on Friday for the KRI Nanggala 402 submarine in the Bali Sea. Eric Ireng / AP .

The United States is joining an international search for a missing Indonesian submarine that lost contact with its base earlier this week. Authorities said the KRI Nanggala 402, if it was still intact, may have depleted its oxygen supply for its crew of 53.

Pentagon spokesman John Kirby announced Thursday night on Twitter that at Indonesia’s request, the United States “was sending airborne assets to help search for the missing submarine.”

We are deeply saddened by the news of the lost Indonesian submarine, and our hearts go out to the Indonesian sailors and their families. At the invitation of the Indonesian government, we are sending airborne assets to help search for the missing submarine.

– John Kirby (@PentagonPresSec) April 22, 2021

KRI Nanggala 402 disappeared early Wednesday morning during a training exercise in the Bali Sea after being cleared to dive. The German-built diesel-powered boat missed its next radio recording and has not been heard since.

Students and teachers at an Islamic school in Surabaya, Indonesia pray Friday for the 53 crew aboard an Indonesian Navy submarine that went missing this week off Bali during exercises training. Juni Kriswanto / AFP via Getty Images .

An Indonesian military spokesperson said officials would push the search hard in the hours before the Navy calculated the oxygen aboard the submarine would run out at around 3 a.m. on Saturday ( 4 p.m. ET Friday).

“We will maximize the effort today, until 3 am tomorrow,” Major General Achmad Riad told reporters.

Numerous Indonesian Navy ships and other vessels and a patrol plane were involved in the latest search on Friday, focusing on an area where an oil slick was discovered earlier in the week, although officials said pointed out that there was no conclusive evidence that it came from the submarine.

India dispatched a deep-immersion rescue vessel on Thursday to assist with the search, joining Singapore, Malaysia, Australia and other countries that have pledged to help with the search and any possible rescue.

But as time goes by, help will probably come too late.

Indonesian military officials are hopeful that a rescue is still possible, but expressed concern shortly after the submarine went missing because it may have gone too far to recover. Officials said the KRI Nanggala 402 has a maximum operating depth of between 200 and 250 meters (approximately 655 to 820 feet). But officials said it may have descended much deeper, down to 2,300 feet.

In recent days, however, researchers have said they have discovered an unidentified object with high magnetism 50 to 100 meters (about 165 to 330 feet) below the surface nearby where they believe the submarine has disappeared.

The KRI Nanggala 402 was built in the late 1970s and has been in service with the Indonesian Navy since the early 1980s. Despite its age, the submarine underwent a refit in 2012 in South Korea, and the Navy Indonesian insists that it had been certified airworthy.

The cause of the disappearance of the submarine is still not certain. The ship lost contact while conducting a weapons exercise, apparently a torpedo exercise, but the Navy said a power failure could have left the submarine powerless to perform emergency procedures to redo surface after a dive.

