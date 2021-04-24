COVID-19: Indian Coronavirus Variant Transmitted Within UK After Case Not Related to Travel Was Detected | British news





The coronavirus strain, which first appeared in India, is currently spreading within the UK after three cases unrelated to travel were found.

A total of 55 new infections infected with COVID were tracked across the country, and India was added to the UK’s “red list” on Friday morning.

Known as B.1.617.1, this strain has a double mutation in the spike protein, causing fears that the vaccine is less effective in preventing it.

According to a new report from the UK Public Health Authority (PHE), three of the 132 cases currently recorded in the UK belong to people who are not thought to have been infected while traveling.

This means that the infection has been infected in the UK and coronavirus strains are now spreading within national borders.

“It’s not surprising,” said Dr Julian Tang, a consultant virologist at the Leicester Royal Infirmary and emeritus associate professor of the Department of Respiratory Science, to Sky News.

“There may be 5 to 10 dormant cases until we find one of these cases,” he said.

“Attempts to track this virus in any form or form are relatively futile.

“For the South African variant, it has grown fairly quickly from hundreds to more than 500 and can be expected to follow the same pattern.”

He said that the double mutation of the strain “suggests that vaccine protection may well out”.

“But background protection for vaccines will probably mean they protect against serious illness and death. Even though we can continue to see them spread from strains like this for a while,” he said.

COVID variant’our concern is high’

He added that there is currently no evidence that the Indian strain is associated with an increased severity of the disease.

“I don’t think we need to worry particularly about this news unless we start seeing evidence of increased severity or avoid vaccine protection against serious illnesses and deaths we haven’t seen yet,” he said. .

“This will not increase the number of new cases and deaths significantly.”

The PHE report revealed that on March 24, March 27, and April 8, three unrelated travel cases were found.

Meanwhile, the report also revealed a total of 592 confirmed cases of the B.1.351 strain that first appeared in South Africa in the UK, which is also believed to be a vaccine evasion.

Of those, 154 did not have travel links.

