UK recruitment and trade agency asks the government to reconsider its decision to stop checking digital work rights





April 23, 2021

Since the UK government recently announced that it would end its Covid-19 coordinated work check authority, the recruitment trade agency, the Recruitment and Employment Federation and the Association of Professional Workforce Companies, have urged the government to reconsider the decision.

According to REC, the digital checks introduced at the time of the pandemic worked well and shouldn’t be stopped until June 21st as soon as the UK’s Covid-19 restrictions end.

RECs Vice President Kate Shoesmith said in a letter to MP Priti Patel, Secretary of State for the Interior Department:

Digital checks have benefited all of us a lot and have ensured that UK businesses and employees can operate.

Respond to surges in demand as effectively as possible and during epidemics. But

The ability to perform these checks digitally makes no sense while the country is at some level of containment, and could disrupt some of the services we all depend on, e.g. health, management, retail, food and logistics. Which is an inevitable barrier. In offer. Although there are still restrictions on rallying, requiring a physical examination seems to conflict with the government’s ongoing advice to work from home whenever possible.

The letter continued. We ask for a permanent review of our ability to work to reflect what we have learned about the epidemic beyond suggesting a delay. We are anticipating many changes in work patterns through flexible and mixed work, and to adapt to this new reality, work rights checks must also evolve.

We urgently ask the government to waive the proposed end date on May 17th, postpone these changes at least until the closure is completely over, and further maintain a public review of the right to work. In particular, it allows full consultation with all stakeholders. , Thus avoiding unexpected results. Over the past few months we have been able to test work checks with digital rights and the system worked. The government has the opportunity to work with the industry to ensure that labor rights checks are fair and robust as we move away from blockade and rebuild the economy, Shoesmith said.

Tania Bowers, APSCo’s General Counsel and Head of Public Policy, is also disappointed that the Home Office has decided to return to the employer’s location where the original document must be verified to perform verification verification from May 17 instead of maintaining a Covid remote video verification. It was so good. It worked fine for a longer period of time in the last year. We wanted the Home Office to prioritize expanding digital checks that can only be used to verify EU settlements, a procedure that is now more suitable for the modern world of flexible working.

It took a tremendous amount of time and effort to coordinate the process of validating work rights in a remote environment and return to a pandemic pandemic system that does not maintain the flexibility required for a hybrid work environment. During this recovery period, Bowers continued.

The short deadlines for these face-to-face check returns are of concern to APSCo and its members as well. So far, companies are looking forward to working from home if they can get advice in June as well. In light of this, most organizations are planning a wider return to offices starting in June in line with government schedules to further ease restrictions. Introducing these face-to-face/original document verification checks when people are still working remotely and the office isn’t open simply can’t work and will just add unnecessary burden to businesses that are already struggling. We will address these issues directly with your home office.

