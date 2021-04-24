U.S. manufacturing and new home sales highlight booming economy





WASHINGTON (Reuters) – Activity at U.S. factories picked up in early April, though manufacturers found it increasingly difficult to source raw materials and other inputs as the economy reopened leading to a boom in domestic demand, which could slow the momentum in the coming months.

FILE PHOTO: Matt Dillion and Chad Damron weld an upper deck assembly at the Look Trailers Freight Trailer Manufacturing Plant in Middlebury, Indiana, U.S. April 1, 2021. REUTERS / Eileen T. Meslar

The flow of strong economic data continued with another report on Friday showing new home sales peaked over 14 1/2 years in March. The economy is being boosted by the White House’s massive $ 1.9 trillion COVID-19 pandemic rescue program and increased vaccinations against the virus.

Retail sales hit a record high in March and hiring accelerated, raising expectations for robust growth in the first quarter and preparing the economy for what could be its best performance in nearly four decades.

Data firm IHS Markit said its US manufacturing PMI index rose to 60.6 in the first half of this month. It was the highest reading since the series started in May 2007 and after 59.1 in March.

Economists polled by Reuters had forecast the index to hit 60.5 in early April. A reading above 50 indicates growth in manufacturing, which accounts for 11.9% of the US economy.

The US economy is off to a good start to the second quarter, pulling across the board as the easing of viral restrictions, an impressive vaccine rollout, brighter outlook and stimulus measures all helped boost demand, said Chris Williamson, Chief Economist at IHS Markit.

More than half of American adults have received at least one dose of the vaccine, according to the United States Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). One-third of American adults are fully vaccinated. This, combined with the fiscal stimulus, allowed for broader economic re-engagement.

But strong demand is pushing against supply constraints. The pandemic has disrupted the workforce in factories and their suppliers, causing shortages that are pushing up the prices of materials and other inputs.

The IHS Markit surveys measure the prices paid by manufacturers climbed to the highest level since July 2008. It attributed the higher input prices to severe supplier shortages and sharp increases in transportation costs.

The continued rise in input costs is one of many factors that could push inflation above the federal reserve inflation target of 2% this year. Fed Chairman Jerome Powell said he believes supply chains will adapt and become more efficient, and prevent prices from staying higher for an extended period.

Supply shortages were causing backlogs of unfinished work on a scale not exceeded for more than seven years, according to IHS Market. The compression of raw materials is most evident in the automotive industry, where a global semiconductor shortage has forced production cuts at automotive assembly plants.

Supply issues have also spilled over into the housing market, where builders grapple with record lumber prices, threatening to worsen an already acute shortage of already-owned homes available for sale.

A Commerce Department report on Friday showed sales of new single-family homes jumped 20.7% to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 1.021 million units last month, the highest since August 2006.

The pace of sales exceeded economists’ expectations for 886,000 units. The new home market is benefiting from the shortage of previously owned homes.

Demand drives the purchase of new homes virtually as soon as they hit the market, said Robert Frick, a business economist with the Navy Federal Credit Union in Vienna, Virginia.

The data helped boost stocks on Wall Street. The dollar fell against a basket of currencies. US Treasury prices were lower.

TIGHT INVENTORY

The pandemic is driving demand for larger, more expensive housing as millions of Americans continued to work from home and take distance education. Home builders, however, are also grappling with land and labor shortages.

New home sales are taken from a sample of homes selected from building permits. Sales climbed 66.8% year-over-year in March.

Sales jumped in the South, Midwest and Northeast, but fell in the West. They were concentrated in the price range of $ 200,000 to $ 399,999. Sales below the $ 200,000 price range, the sought-after segment of the market, accounted for just 3% of transactions last month.

The median price of new homes rose 0.8% from the previous year to $ 330,800 in March. The National Association of Realtors reported Thursday that sales of previously owned homes fell for a second consecutive month in March, with prices hitting an all-time high as supply remained near record lows.

There were 307,000 new homes on the market last month, unchanged from February. At the pace of March sales, it would take 3.6 months to offset supply, compared to 4.4 months in February.

Inventories remain tight and while this should be positive for homebuilding activity, a lack of availability will likely remain a headwind for sales in the near term, said Rubeela Farooqi, chief U.S. economist at High. Frequency Economics in White Plains, New York.

About 74% of homes sold last month were either under construction or yet to be built.

Reporting by Lucia Mutikani; Edited by Chizu Nomiyama

