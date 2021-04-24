US may never achieve ‘true collective immunity’, says Dr Scott Gottlieb





Dr Scott Gottlieb told CNBC on Friday that he believes the United States may struggle to achieve “true herd immunity” against Covid, suggesting that coronavirus infections will occur in the years to come.

However, the former US Food and Drug Administration commissioner stressed that new cases alone should not be the most focused measure, as more people are being vaccinated against Covid.

“I don’t think we should be thinking about getting herd immunity. I don’t know if we ever achieve true herd immunity where this virus stops circulating,” Gottlieb said on “Closing Bell.” “I think it’s still going to circulate at a low level. That should be the goal, to keep the virus level low.”

Gottlieb, who sits on the board of directors of vaccine maker Covid Pfizer, said he expects the United States to see significant progress towards that goal in the coming weeks.

“I think we’re going to get to a point this summer where the circulation of this virus will be extremely low. We’re probably going to see cases start to collapse at some point in May, very soon. We’re already seeing it in some. parts of the country, ”Gottlieb said.

Even so, Gottlieb said, the United States could stabilize around 5,000 to 10,000 new cases of coronavirus per day this summer, in part due to the commoditization of Covid testing. “We’re going to get a lot of asymptomatic and mildly symptomatic infections,” he said.

“I think the bottom line is that the vulnerability of the American population is drastically reduced through vaccination, and that’s really what we need to focus on,” said Gottlieb, who led the FDA from 2017 to 2019. in the Trump administration. .

“We shouldn’t just focus on cases. There will be cases, but we should focus on the number of people hospitalized and sick with this virus, and that will drastically decrease as we roll out the vaccines.” , did he declare. .

Public health experts have pointed out throughout the pandemic that the more people in a population have immune protection against a particular virus, the less easily it spreads. However, while vaccines have been shown to reduce transmission, Gottlieb is not the first to suggest that it will likely be difficult to achieve lasting herd immunity against Covid.

White House chief medical adviser Dr Anthony Fauci estimated that 75% to 85% of the population vaccinated against Covid would create an ‘umbrella’ of immunity. “This would protect even vulnerable people who have not been vaccinated or those in whom the vaccine has not been effective,” he told CNBC in December shortly after the FDA granted the emergency vaccine authorization for Pfizer.

About 41% of the US population has now received at least one dose of the Covid vaccine and 27.5% are fully vaccinated, according to the latest figures from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. More than 220 million total doses have been administered, according to CDC data.

Gottlieb has previously said the United States could, in theory, come to a point where Covid is eradicated like other diseases such as polio and smallpox. “It is possible. We don’t seem to be ready to do it and take the collective action it is going to require,” he told CNBC on April 16.

“It will be necessary for people exercising a certain civic virtue to be vaccinated even if they individually feel at low risk of infection,” he said. “Because even though they are personally at low risk, they can still catch and transmit the infection, and you cannot eradicate a disease where you have a large contingent of people who will continue to catch and transmit it. . “

Disclosure: Scott Gottlieb is a CNBC contributor and is a member of the board of directors of Pfizer, genetic testing startup Tempus, health technology company Aetion Inc., and biotech company Illumina. He is also co-chair of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings and the Royal Caribbean Healthy Sail Panel.

