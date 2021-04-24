UK recruitment boom sparks talent war after pandemic layoffs





The war for talent is erupting across London as companies spanning financial services, legal, public relations and construction start hiring to rebuild the top tier after a year of pain.

As a sign that there may be a 20s roar coming back from the destruction of Covid to the job market, CEOs and recruiters of major corporations have told Standard that they are seeing the most competitive talent hunt in years.

Hiring conglomerate Robert Walters said 598 banking jobs are being advertised in London this week compared to 133 in the same week last year. That’s a 349% increase.

FTSE 250 Hiring Manager Hays said 56% of employers are hiring and 67% will be hiring mid- and senior-level employees.

Meanwhile, the closely watched Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) rose from 56.4 in March to 60 in the first week of April, showing that the UK’s private sector is growing at its fastest pace since 2013.

This data also shows the steepest job creation rates since August 2017.

As one global advertising CEO said: The job market is very hot in the media. Ive said the employee was offered a 20% salary increase to go elsewhere. The war for talent is in full swing.

The main public relations agents added: It is currently booming. Employees know they have a choice and it’s a job they try to keep.

From year 1 to March, 813,000 jobs were lost in the UK, especially in the closed hospitality and leisure sectors.

However, according to ONS figures, vacancy across the UK increased by 16% in the first quarter, and the repressed demand from businesses and professionals waiting to wait for more specific times has now been relieved.

Hays CEO Alistair Cox said the job site was strong and getting stronger throughout Covid in the tech sector.

According to the latest KPMG Quarterly Technology Monitor, companies in the UK tech sector have hired their employees at the fastest rate since Q2 2019.

Tech Nation CEO Gerard Grech said advertised tech roles increased 36% in 2020, and data from Adzuna said 100,000 tech jobs were being advertised in the UK in February.

Chris Poole, Managing Director of Robert Walters UK, said: “March has been incredibly busy for us. It felt like a line in the sand. It was incredibly busy in all sectors.

Technology has been busy throughout, but there has been a lot of repressed demand in the fields of legal, accounting, and financial services. Manufacturing, procurement, and even supply chains were overall.

“The Boris announcement was a green light. That’s great. Confidence is back. It’s as busy as we’ve seen for years.”

One CEO of the FTSE-100 scale said: The same is true after every recession. We all work hard and cut quickly, then the business starts and competes for hiring again.

Recruitment firms are currently trying to see if the boom will continue until 2021, Poole added, adding that it is a notable change for people living across the UK to apply for London-based jobs due to new flexible job opportunities.

Cox said Hays is seeing a growing demand for engineering to support projects that resume after being delayed due to the epidemic, and that it is playing some of the most popular roles, including multi-skilled maintenance engineers, production shift managers, and automation engineers.

The most in-demand technology role in the technology sector is that of software developers, Grech said. Cyber ​​security is also in high demand.

Technology is undoubtedly driving job creation across the UK, he said. Overall, 10% of all UK jobs are currently in the tech sector, demonstrating the strength and resilience of the digital economy.

Amy Gilman, team leader at Fintech Freetrade, said the company plans to double its staff this year and welcomes demand in the sector.

She said: With the vaccine launch going smoothly, we’ve now witnessed repressed demand in the UK market going into a mini-boom.

