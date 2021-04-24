The United States is back on the climate. Now what?





It’s a big problem that he was led by the chief at the start of the new administration. This is a good indication of commitment, said Jim Connaughton, who chaired President George W. Bush’s Council on Environmental Quality, although the promises that have emerged have not advanced much. the fight against climate change.

The US summit is just one event in a busy calendar leading up to the November climate talks in Glasgow, Scotland, where other countries are expected to increase their climate targets in the hope of keeping their goal of preventing temperatures rise to 1.5 degrees Celsius at hand.

Here’s what we learned from the summit, and what’s next on the way to Glasgow:

The United States is back, but is it serious this time?

The world has said it will move forward on climate even as the United States opposes global efforts under former President Donald Trump.

It turns out the United States matters. The Biden-led summit underscored the value of the Americas’ convening power on issues of international importance, a concept at odds with isolationist Trump.

Thanks to diplomacy and his geopolitical might, the stage Biden created led to new engagements from major economies like Canada, Japan and South Korea. This doesn’t happen without Biden using the intimidating chair of the presidency of the world’s largest economy, which accounts for 13% of global emissions.

Together, the announcements at the summit closed the gap between projected emissions in 2030 and what is needed to keep warming at 1.5 ° C by around 1%, according to preliminary data shared with POLITICO by Climate Action Tracker . With the promise of the United States, this drops to 9%.

But Biden can’t control whether Congress will pass his green-themed $ 2.5 trillion infrastructure bill, or whether the Supreme Court will let him regulate carbon pollution. He cannot control whether other nations trust his climate commitments after four years of American retreat.

All he can control is his executive branch which is stacked with a whos who of climate leaders and he notified the world this week that he intends to turn his entire government into a reduction machine. emissions.

In Washington, saying you want to do something is always easier than doing it. But it still means something when a president says something on the world stage, and Biden couldn’t have said with more clarity in front of a more relevant audience that he wanted to speed up the transition to clean energy. It only remains for him to try to do it.

China’s problem does not go away

Relations between the United States and China are at an all-time low on many issues, and while the two countries have recently reaffirmed their desire to work together to address climate change, there is little evidence Beijing will move. for Biden or his climate envoy, John Kerry.

“I think it’s going to be difficult for the administration to get any concession from China beyond what it has already said, even in coordination with its allies,” said George David Banks, first adviser. climate change from the Trump administration and supporter of Paris. agreement.

Kerry made a last-minute swing in Shanghai last week, securing confirmation that Prime Minister Xi Jinping would at least attend the virtual event, but in the end, the Chinese leader only offered to start weaning his country. coal only from the second half of the decade. . This modest pledge falls far short of calls for China to increase its goal of achieving carbon neutrality from 2060, and Xis comments that China should be treated as a developing country rather than the world’s largest emitter of gas. greenhouse has indicated that it plans to give little soil.

“What you got from Xi Jinping was, ‘Let me tell you all about a 1992 treaty that still defines China as a developing country,'” said an administration official who asked. anonymity because he was not authorized to speak with the press.

China insists that it is taking aggressive measures, but that it is starting from a disadvantaged position compared to Western countries. China is committed to moving from peak carbon to carbon neutrality in a much shorter period of time than what many developed countries might take, and that requires extraordinary efforts on the part of China, said Mr. Xi.

The United States and China might have agreed to work together to resolve the issue, but that’s about all they got.

The upcoming climate trade wars?

As the rest of the world hesitates over climate targets, European Union bureaucrats quietly prepare to roll out a plan in June to tax carbon-intensive imports and discourage its industries from seeking less regulated environments.

The tax, which will be linked to the European carbon price, is geopolitically explosive. In a call with his German and French counterparts last week, Xi criticized the idea. It has been suggested that Canada, Japan, UK and others could join the EU in a ‘carbon club’. The United States vaguely envisions such a system. But Kerry urged the EU to put his plan on ice.

Europe, however, is adamant that it will fight on its own and the more summits that end with jaded climate announcements, the more likely it becomes that they will try to wield the power of the larger market. unique in the world.

Preferably, if each country honored its commitments in Paris, it should never be used, European Commission executive vice-president Frans Timmermans told the House foreign affairs subcommittee for Europe on Tuesday, energy, environment and cyberspace.

Climate talks are cheap, but technology is action

Climate diplomacy is how nations discuss how to reduce greenhouse gas emissions. Climate technology helps reduce emissions. It was therefore significant that the second day of the Bidens summit was devoted to innovation, as the emission reduction promises of the first day will not be realized without cost-effective emission reduction technologies.

Politicians set national climate goals, but scientists, entrepreneurs and the ruthless logic of market competition are driving the clean technological advances needed to achieve them. That’s why billionaires Bill Gates and Michael Bloomberg were chosen to address the summit on the need for better batteries, cheaper renewables, greener fertilizers, alternative meats, viable carbon capture technologies and other climate-friendly innovations.

No politician, no matter how demagogic, powerful or capable, will be able to change what the market is doing, Kerry told the event.

Biden and other world leaders know that in order to reach their climate goals, they must sell people the bright economic opportunities ahead. Businesses and other governments have amplified the message with enthusiasm, with influential German manufacturing lobby VDMA saying the United States is a new competitor entering the global climate technology market head-on.

The latest news in energy and environmental policy and politics.

And the main message from the Biden administrations was that governments can contribute to these breakthroughs and shape the direction of the market by investing in research and development. The U.S. government has done it before, helping fund the innovations that led to the hydraulic fracturing revolution, the solar revolution, and falling costs for LED lighting and lithium-ion batteries. Bidens Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm said at the summit that clean tech will be the moon stroke for our generations and the moon stroke is a government operation.

Granholm announced a US partnership with several oil-producing countries to work on emission reduction strategies, as well as a partnership with Denmark to eliminate emissions from global shipping. Even Russian President Vladimir Putin called for international cooperation on carbon removal technologies

China has already invested huge state resources in boosting its clean energy production and its deployment added 72 gigawatts of renewable capacity last year, eclipsing the 39 gigawatts in the United States, Kelly Sims Gallagher, professor of energy and environmental policy at Tufts University Fletcher School, said in an email. Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said his country, the world’s third-largest emitter, wants to build 450 gigawatts of renewable energy by 2030.

Kalina Oroschakoff contributed to this report

