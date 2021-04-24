British Arts Needs Covid Certification for Industry Revival | Art policy





Celebrities in the art world, including actors, directors, and festival organizers, have written urging the government to introduce a Corona 19 identity card, saying that this is the only way their industry will regain audiences.

The letter, signed by Ralph Fiennes, Meera Syal, Tom Stoppard, Simon Rattle, Andrew Lloyd Webber, and Bond filmmaker Barbara Broccoli, is putting new pressure on ministers on issues that have surprised several Conservative back ventures and opposition parties.

The letter to Boris Johnson and opposition leaders emphasizes that such certificates should be seen as broad, temporary and non-discriminatory as possible. However, it warns that returning the audience to a live event will only happen if such action is taken.

We strongly support the government’s ambition to return to an unrestricted, full audience as soon as possible, and that this can only be achieved through gathering evidence that it is safe to remove or relax restrictions, including reviewing Covid-status certification methods. I recognize. The letter said it could help reduce social distancing.

The certificate says it should be based not only on vaccinations, but also on antibody tests or recently negative Covid tests. Such systems should not be discriminatory and must have clear exit criteria.

If all of this is true, we very much support the ongoing quest for this possibility to get back to normal as soon as possible.

Signers also include Melvin Benn, who runs the Reading, Leeds, and Latitude festivals for the Festival Republic company. Actors Adrian Lester, Simon Russell Beale and Lesley Manville; Director Sir Nicholas Heitner; And Alex Beard, head of the Royal Opera House.

The government is officially consulting on the idea of ​​an identity card and how it works and runs a series of pilots for large events. It was announced on Thursday that 4,000 people would attend the Brit Awards at London’s O2 Arena next month.

Actress Meera Syal assisted in requesting a status certificate. Photo: Dave Benett/Getty

Attendees are not required to wear a mask or socially distant, but have to show a negative lateral flow test recently and undergo post-event testing for research purposes.

On Sunday, 4,000 attended the FA Cup semi-final between Leicester City and Southampton at Wembley, while 325 attended the World Snooker Championship and demonstrations held at Sheffield’s Crew Serve Theater.

Downing Street seems to be leaning on some sort of authentication idea as a way to limit Covid transmission rates when distancing rules are relaxed, but it remains to be seen whether Congress can get the support it needs.

While at least 40 Conservative supporters have said they will oppose such a plan, the Liberal Democrats and Labor parties have expressed concern enough to overturn the majority of the government.

However, most of the opposition appears to be focusing on the possibility of using certificates to restrict access to everyday places like pubs and shops. Ten didn’t rule this out, saying it wouldn’t be absolutely necessary for public transport and non-essential shops.

The Labor Party seems vague when it says it opposes domestic vaccination passports without completely clear what kind of wider identification it means to vote against it.

