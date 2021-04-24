Biden visits UK in June, takes office as president Joe Biden





Before his visit to Brussels, the White House confirmed that Joe Biden will be on his first overseas trip as British president at the G7 summit in Cornwall in June.

This announcement is considered a victory for British diplomats, but hosting Bidens’ first overseas presidential venture depends in part on his luck as chair of the G7 in his first year of office.

A UK official said it was initially clear that the G7 would be his first trip as part of his emphasis on re-establishing relationships with partners, and clearly said the G7 will work for it. We weren’t sure if that was the first time so far, or if he’s going on a quick trip to neighboring countries before June.

The official announcement covers the G7 Leaders event during the summit from June 11th to 13th. While NATO and EU summits will continue in Brussels from June 14th, the White House said potential additional elements may be revealed later, which are expected to include other British stops, including meetings with the Queen.

Biden and his foreign policy team are working closely with Donald Trump, and are beginning to show skepticism about Boris Johnson, who believes Biden’s camp is the driving force behind Brexit that he sees as hindering Western solidarity. British diplomats in Washington have focused on the commonalities of new leaders, especially efforts to tackle the climate crisis.

Even before the Cornwall summit, the atmosphere could still be bitter, especially if violence continues in Northern Ireland. Biden will hold Johnson accountable for any damage Brexit causes to the Good Friday Peace Agreement. The administration also dimmed Johnson’s decision to cut foreign aid, and there will be pressure from Washington to reconsider that decision before June.

The White House said a visit to the UK and Belgium will highlight his commitment to restoring the alliance, revitalizing transatlantic relations, working closely with allies and multilateral partners to tackle global challenges and safeguard America’s interests.

From the perspective of the United States and Britain, the main theme of the Cornwall Summit is to discuss strategies for a democratic world to confront the challenges represented by Russia and China. This theme will also support NATO and EU conferences in Brussels.

What was not mentioned in the White House announcement is the possibility of a summit with Vladimir Putin. According to US national security adviser Jake Sullivan, Biden has invited Russian leaders to meet in Europe, and White House and Kremlin officials are discussing the possibilities.

However, so far, there has been no consensus on when and where to hold what could potentially be a tense meeting.

