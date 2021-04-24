EXCLUSIVE Russian sanctions results quite close to hopes so far – US official





The national flags of Russia and the United States fly at Vnukovo International Airport in Moscow, Russia, April 11, 2017. REUTERS / Maxim Shemetov

US sanctions imposed on Russia last week produced results quite close to Washington’s hopes, a senior Biden administration official said on Friday, as tensions appeared to ease between countries over Ukraine. .

“Our intention was to act in a proportionate manner, to be focused in our approach, and to signal that we had the capacity to impose much higher costs if Russia continued or intensified its behavior,” said Daleep Singh, a senior international official from the White House. economic aid, in an interview.

“The results so far have been pretty close to what we expected.”

The Russian Defense Ministry said on Friday it had started returning military units from annexed Crimea to their permanent bases following a build-up of tens of thousands of troops near the Ukrainian border that raised concerns as to the risk of war.

Last week, US President Joe Bidens’ team imposed broad sanctions on Russia to punish Moscow for intimidating Ukraine and interfering in last year’s US election, cyber-hacking and d ‘other alleged actions.

Biden has approved arrangements that would make it easy for officials to expand sanctions in any area of ​​the Russian economy in response to future provocations.

But Biden stressed at the time that he did not want to escalate the tensions. He also signaled that retaliation was coming during an appeal with Russian President Vladimir Putin two days before imposing the sanctions.

The steps were part of a broader strategy by the US administration to thaw relations with Moscow, which had deteriorated since Biden took office in January.

“They are just a tool that can move a strategy forward, in this case creating leverage for a diplomatic process,” Singh said. “In the case of Russia, the purpose of this process is to establish a more stable and predictable relationship.”

Russia responded by asking 10 US diplomats to leave the country and suggested that the US ambassador return home for consultations, but they left the door open for further dialogue and a possible Biden-Putin summit. .

The Kremlin has denied US claims it meddled in the US election, orchestrated a cyber hack that used US tech company SolarWinds Corp (SWI.N) to penetrate US government networks, and used a nerve agent to poison Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny.

The White House has closely monitored the treatment of Navalny, an opposition politician who was jailed for 2.5 years in February for parole violations he and his supporters called fabricated.

Navalny said on Friday he would start ending a hunger strike after receiving medical treatment. His increasingly degraded state of health in Russian detention had sounded the alarm in the West.

Our Standards: Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

