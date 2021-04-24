UK faces legal action on public finance for Mozambique gas project





Friends of the Earth is starting a judicial review of the UK government’s decision to support billions of development and claims it is inconsistent with the Paris Agreement.

Activists have been given a green light to bring the British government to court, which has invested $1 billion in a controversial methane gas project in Mozambique.

Friends of the Earth is challenging the UK export credit agency’s decision to donate a $20 billion development fund in one of the world’s poorest and most climate-prone countries in the Islamic rebellion.

Activists will argue that the UK government’s support for this project is inconsistent with its obligations under the Paris Climate Agreement.

They say the development of the French Petroleum Major Total will emit 116 million tons of CO2 annually when methane gas is burned. This corresponds to annual emissions in the EU aviation sector. Construction alone is expected to increase Mozambique greenhouse gas emissions by 10% by 2022.

The Mozambique government hopes that this development will generate billions of dollars in revenue and bring the country to mid-income levels by the mid-2030s, a big gamble at a time when the coronavirus pandemic swept gas demand.

Residents told Climate Home News last year that they hoped the project would bring jobs and investments to the region, but instead, instability and violence arose.

The United States, Japan and Canada pledged deeper emissions cuts at the Biden Summit.

Activists say the UK government’s decision to support the project undermines leadership qualifications as the organizer of the Cop26 Climate Summit in Glasgow in November.

How can Boris Johnson expect the rest of the world to attract fossil fuels as his government provides enthusiastic support for developments that could have the same climate impact as the entire EU aviation sector? I asked Will Rundle, Legal Director of Friends of the Earth.

The UK government should support the construction of a cleaner and safer future, not projects that will continue a climate emergency for years to come, Rundle added.

Last month, the British government stopped subsidies for fossil fuels abroad and ruled out support for another total project (a $3.5 billion oil pipeline in East Africa).

Latest News: Subscribe to our daily or weekly newsletter

Friends of the Earth lawyers argue that the recent gas development has exacerbated the conflict in Cabo Delgado in northern Mozambique. Armed militants here have killed about 2,500 people and nearly 700,000 have migrated since 2017.

The project’s construction phase alone has attracted more than 550 households from their lands, destroying the local fishing industry and attracting radical militants seeking to invest money in development, lawyers said.

Total had to stop working on the project in March after being attacked near the village of Palma. The company ceased operations in early April and evacuated all workers due to local violence. Earlier this month, Mozambique forces announced that they had recently taken full control of a coastal city.

Contractors are concerned that it could take more than a year for work to resume at Total’s Mozambique LNG site in Afungi.

One advisor warns that evacuation of the site could prevent losses on $15 billion in project finance debt https://t.co/BFpx2D0hCX

— Leigh Elston (@LeighElston) April 14, 2021

The United States is also supporting $20 billion in methane gas development. The U.S. Export-Import Bank (Exim) provided $4.7 billion in loans for the project.

President Joe Biden confirmed at Thursday’s summit that the United States will stop investing in public finances for carbon-intensive fossil fuel-based energy projects.

Activists have expressed concern that the phrase carbon intensive opens the door to continuing funding of methane gas projects and that the plan remains silent about how policy applies to Exim.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos