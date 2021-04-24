Ensuring the resilience of American manufacturing





Last year, US hospitals found themselves in a desperate race for ventilators and protective gear. This year, instead of stepping up to meet growing demand, US automakers shut down their production lines due to a shortage of semiconductor chips.

These incidents were a stark reminder that manufacturing capabilities are not only necessary to fuel the economy in good times, but also to keep it functioning in times of crisis.

The decline of the manufacturing industry in the United States has long been an employment problem. But now the gaps in the industrial base have turned into serious vulnerabilities. Thousands of small manufacturers have closed their doors over the past two decades, leaving gaps in national supply chains and capabilities. The United States has become more dependent on imports, even for goods essential to national security, infrastructure systems, or the proper functioning of key industries, as a 2018 Pentagon report warned. supply chains over the past year have led President Biden to order an immediate review of countries’ supply chains.

As public officials focus on the implications of manufacturing for safety and emergency preparedness, the lack of a healthy domestic supplier base has caught up with large U.S. companies, hampering their ability to respond to growth. demand or bring innovations to the market. These large manufacturers are looking to regionalize supply chains to reduce exposure to risk and deliver goods at penny, but now some are reporting that they are not finding suitable domestic suppliers to work with.

In industries like electrical equipment and metals, nearly a quarter of factories have been closed since 1997.

Tiny shards illustrate the huge stakes. Advanced semiconductor chips power everything from your smartphone to advanced military aircraft, and the United States needs a steady supply at competitive prices. But building a state-of-the-art semiconductor plant can cost $ 20 billion. Then it may take two to three years to ramp up production and longer to break even.

These hurdles led the United States to focus on chip design, but let most of the actual production go elsewhere. Its share of global production capacity has fallen from 37% in 1990 to 10% today, which has lagged behind in the ability to produce the next generation of 7 and 5 nanometer chips in the process. The nation can usually import the difference for what it needs until one day it cannot. Although the United States’ shares in global GDP, production and manufacturing exports have all stabilized over the past decade, the manufactured trade deficit has more than doubled to $ 833 billion.

A similar story plays out with lithium-ion batteries. China has dozens of giga-factories producing batteries, compared to just a handful in the United States. There is a real risk that the United States will miss out on one of the most important product categories of the next decade.

Our latest McKinsey Global Institute study highlights that America’s largest manufacturers consistently deliver higher returns to investors than their international peers. But this has had negative consequences on growth indicators, wages and the health of small suppliers. It has also meant that the US industry as a whole has entered a period of revolutionary technological change in a defensive posture, reluctant to invest in upgrades and make big bets on the future.

This is no longer sustainable, not only because of downside risks, but because there are huge market opportunities to be seized and new innovations to be exploited. Past efforts to revitalize the manufacturing industry in the United States, while well-intentioned, have not added to a coherent strategy. Federal agencies and state and local governments have invested more than $ 85 billion in thousands of fragmented initiatives over the past decade.

This underlines the complexity of the challenge. Making U.S. manufacturing more competitive will require building new factories, upgrading aging equipment, deploying new digital technologies, improving workforce skills, and triggering a virtuous cycle of import substitution.

Driving change on all of these fronts will require a comprehensive strategy and better coordination to avoid creating a maze of individual initiatives that are struggling to gain traction. The scale of what is needed will require significant private investment, as well as public spending to plant the groundwork and close the gaps where the returns are not there. The capital will need to be channeled to hundreds of thousands of small and medium-sized suppliers who need to modernize.

Despite all its pain, the pandemic could prove to be the kind of watershed moment that allows for old regulations to be torn apart and something new to be tried. It is a now or never time to regain capacity and market share before it is lost forever. Now is the time to change the current trajectory of America’s manufacturing industry, giving the nation a powerful tool for economic recovery and confidence that it will be better prepared the next time unexpected strikes strike.

Katy George is a senior partner at McKinsey & Company, where Eric Chewning is a partner. They are co-authors of a new McKinsey Global Institute report, Building a More Competitive US Manufacturing Sector

