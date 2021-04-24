Over 150 million funds to launch the self-building revolution





The new 150 million Help to Build plan makes it easier and cheaper for people to build their own homes. New homes can be ordered or built from scratch, and will benefit small building companies under the government’s adding 2.1 million jobs plan. Funds to help the community decide where and how to look for new homes, stores, and offices

The new plan, with more than 150 million support from new government funding, will make it easier and cheaper for people to build their own homes, housing Secretary Robert Jenrick announced today (April 24, 2021).

The Help to Build scheme makes your own and custom home building a realistic option for climbing the home ladder through a savings mortgage.

Lowering the required deposit will free up capital, so people can build the house they want with a commission, build to order, or a new design from scratch. This scheme provides stock loans for finished homes, similar to the purchase assistance scheme.

Custom-made homes allow people to customize the home they want based on their existing designs. This may include more office space or specific designs to support family needs, including disabled or senior citizens.

Self and custom construction can provide 30-40,000 new homes per year. This makes a huge contribution to the country’s homebuilding ambitions.

This plan is part of the government’s broader job plan, as the new plan will also benefit small construction companies. SME builders occupy 1 out of 10 new homes, and this plan will help increase the number of self and custom homes built each year.

Housing Minister Rt Hon Robert Jenrick MP said:

Building your own home shouldn’t be home to a few, it’s a mainstream, realistic and affordable option for people across the country. That’s why we get over 150 million new funding from the government to make it easier and cheaper.

The plan we started today will help thousands of people who want to build their own home but haven’t considered it yet or have ruled it out before.

Our plans will help put more people on the housing ladder, ensure that their homes meet the needs of people like working from home or caring for relatives, while also providing important support for small builders and businesses.

The Prime Minister commissioned Richard Bacon MP for a review of how it could expand its own and custom housing supply. Reviews report findings and recommendations in the summer.

This leads to news that major lenders have joined the government’s new 95% mortgage guarantee scheme to help more than ever to help those climbing the housing ladder. Lloyds, Santander, Barclays, HSBC and Natwest are launching mortgages according to their plans today with Virgin Money next month.

The government has also released $2.1 million in funding to help communities have a greater say in how local development works. The fund will strengthen regional planning by providing additional support to local authorities in underserved areas.

Regional planning empowers communities to develop a shared vision for their communities and to shape regional development and growth. The community can choose where to build new homes, stores, and offices, speak about what the new building looks like and what infrastructure it needs to provide, and authorize planning for new buildings they want to see. .

An additional 330,000 will be offered to councils looking to pilot this approach to their neighborhood plans.

Andrew Baddeley-Chappell, CEO of the National Custom and Self Build Association, said:

The Help to Build plan is an important step towards a larger customer choice for those with ambitions, sound plans and less deposits.

Customization and self-building is about allowing homeowners to control the design and specifications of a project so they can create the house they want, not the one others think they want.

The plan is to provide more and better homes, more people want to live, and make communities happier for being built.

In-house and custom-built action plans are also announced today, setting government actions to support the sector.

This includes the next step in a legislative power review to assess whether further reform is needed, as well as additional funding for the Rights Building Task Force to help local authorities, community groups, and other organizations provide self and customs. Build housing projects across the UK.

Additional information

The National Customs and Independent Construction Rights Task Force Association was established to help local authorities, community groups, and other organizations deliver self-contained and custom housing projects across the UK. It was initially funded by the Nationwide Foundation, and from 2020 it was funded by the government to provide local authorities with expertise and support on how to implement construction rights and secure delivery of their own and custom builds.

Visit www.selfbuildportal.org.uk for help and advice.

When developing the plan with Homes England, we used the model proposed by the National Custom and Self Build Association (NaCSBA) as a starting point. We will continue to engage NaCSBA when developing plans and working with lenders, brokers and insurance companies. Details of the system, including how to apply, are available in the summer.

Currently, more than 1,000 communities have progressed through the neighborhood planning process, plans or orders have been established, and more than 2,740 communities have initiated this process.

The three-year 8.5 million neighborhood planning pilot program announced in 2018 will continue over the next three years to support neighborhood planning groups for affordable home sales.

The pilot wants to test whether the additional assistance will help the neighborhood planning group sell cheap homes through neighborhood planning or empower planning through neighborhood development orders.

With the launch of First Homes, neighbor planning groups that are developing policies to implement the flexibility provided under First Homes policies may be supported under pilot. This support includes access to technical support packages and grants up to 28,000. The pilot will also continue to support the community to sell other types of affordable homes beyond First Homes.

As stated in the Future Planning white paper, the government continues to work to maintain Neighborhood Plans as part of the planning system. In addition, we are currently considering ways to further increase the spread and use of regional plans in towns and cities.

