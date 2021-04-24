United States announces support for island-led Global Climate Solutions Initiative





HONOLULU, April 23, 2021 / PRNewswire / – U.S. Presidential Special Envoy for Climate John Kerry announced U.S. support for the Local2030 Islands System at a virtual event in support of the Leaders’ Summit on climate change hosted by President Biden this week.

“The (US) Department of State, NOAA and the Department of Energy are supporting the Local2030 Islands Network, an innovative, peer-to-peer network that connects the US Islands to our other islands around the world on local solutions and common challenges. “United States Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry

The Local2030 Island Network brings together a diverse set of nations, states and communities from major and emerging island economies from all regions of the world. Through their support, the United States has announced its commitment to partner with Small Islands in their efforts to tackle the climate crisis in a way that reflects their unique cultures and development challenges by building resilience to climate change.

U.S. Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm further bolstered U.S. support for building island resilience with a focus on community-based solutions tailored to island-specific cultures and development challenges.

The network, managed by Hawaii Green Growth Local2030 Hub and the Global Island Partnership, includes the US Islands of Hawaii, Guam and Puerto Rico. Hawaii Governor David Ige joined the event to discuss island leadership in the world on energy and climate, and highlighted the Aloha + challenge, part of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) of Hawaii rooted in local values. In his remarks, Hawaii Governor David Ige encouraged island leaders and island jurisdictions to get involved in the innovative network.

“The American Islands are strengthening together, with islands like Guam and Puerto Rico joining the network in addition to the Marshall Islands and other island economies.” Governor of Hawaii David Ige

Through the Global Island Partnership, the network will connect with existing leadership from islands around the world, including the Micronesia Challenge, the Caribbean Challenge Initiative and the European BEST Challenge.

“We recently celebrated the success of the Micronesia Challenge and will join the Local2030 Islands Network.” President David Kabua, Republic of the Marshall Islands

The Local2030 Island Network serves as a central resource for island-driven solutions and connects islands in new ways to address issues of sustainability, climate change and clean energy.

The United States Department of State will support this unique island-led partnership and the United States National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) will work with the network and other partners to strengthen the capacity of island nations to integrate the climate data and information, and to apply effective coastal measures. and marine resource management strategies to support sustainable development. The United States Department of Energy (DOE) and the United States National Renewable Energy Laboratory (NREL) Global Partnership for Low Emission Development Strategies (LEDS GP) will provide technical assistance and support student learning. peers through island communities of practice.

U.S. support for the network underscores the important role the U.S. Islands can play in delivering solutions and working with other islands as peers. Hawaii was recognized in 2019 as a UN Local2030 hub – a center of excellence for the SDGs – for its innovative work on local sustainability and resilience. Hawaii also pledged America’s first carbon neutral goal to decarbonize its energy sector by 2045. In 2019, Guam released the Guam Green Growth Action Framework, a 10-year strategy aligned with the SDGs. Other island members and network partners include the Republic of the Marshall Islands, the Federated States of Micronesia, Bonaire, Ireland, Curaçao and the United Nations Foundation.

The April 20 virtual event was hosted by Friends of the Ocean and Climate countries and supported by the United Nations Foundation and Ocean Conservancy. It included remarks from 13 world leaders, including United States Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry. The event included global leadership, actions and commitments from various island communities to advance ocean-based climate solutions and the Paris Agreement. A recording of the event and the full list of speakers can be found here.

NOTE:

The White House fact sheet can be accessed via the following link: https://www.whitehouse.gov/briefing-room/statements-releases/2021/04/23/fact-sheet-president-bidens-leaders- summit-on- climate /

To watch the recording of the event, please visit this link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yJArCX7t1U4

B-roll, images and quotes from the speakers are accessible via the following link: https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1JdQ_GNvZ_RIrY3stXDK88eE_IfyJO8vF?usp=sharing

To learn more about the Local2030 Island Network, please visit this link: https://www.islands2030.org/, Link to 2 pages

Island Network SOURCE Local2030

Related links

https://www.islands2030.org

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos