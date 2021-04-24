Go ahead and spend: call to action closes US climate summit | Business





WASHINGTON (AP) World leaders shared stories of climate-friendly breakthroughs and feverish quest for more to close President Joe Biden’s virtual global climate summit on Friday as Kenyans ditch kerosene lanterns for energy solar energy to Israeli start-ups looking for more efficient storage batteries.

It was an exhortative end to an unusual pandemic-era summit staged from a specially created television-style set in the East Room of the White House. Biden’s two-day meeting briefly brought the heads of global rivals America, China and Russia together on screens long enough to commit to climate cooperation. It also saw the United States and half a dozen allies commit to significant new efforts and funding to reduce climate-damaging emissions.

Friday’s closing message: Go ahead and spend, delivering on promises of a swift transition to cleaner vehicles, power grids, and buildings to avoid the worst of global warming.

The commitments we made must come true, said Biden, who is seeking $ 2.3 trillion from Congress for legislation that would go in part for electric charging stations, for the establishment of a new national electricity grid. effective and for capping abandoned oil and gas platforms and coal mines. Getting involved without doing anything is a lot of hot air, no pun intended.

“We were going to do this together,” Biden said, speaking live to a Zoom-style final screen made up of leaders from national governments, unions and business leaders from around the world.

His closing message echoed the sentiments of Kenyan President Uhuru Muigai Kenyatta, who said at the summit: We cannot win this fight against climate change unless we go to the global level to fight it together.

Compared to the United States and other rich but carbon dependent countries, Kenya stands out as a poorer country closing the technology gap despite limited financial resources. It has become one of the main users and producers of geothermal and wind energy. Small solar panels that charge lights and cell phones have become cheap enough that some poor households can replace their kerosene lanterns. The opposition blocked work on what would be its first dirtier-burning coal-fired power plant.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, meanwhile, described scientists from hundreds of Israeli start-ups working to improve battery storage crucial for solar, wind and other renewables.

Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen renewed her country’s commitment to end oil and gas exploration in the North Sea, shifting from offshore oil and gas platforms to wind farms.

Biden called the summit showcasing the much-publicized United States return to international climate efforts following President Donald Trump’s withdrawal. Biden took advantage of the summit to announce his intention to halve U.S. coal and oil emissions by 2030, nearly doubling the previous target.

In public, there had been no firm statement until this week that Presidents Xi Jinping of China and Vladimir Putin of Russia would accept Biden’s invitation to the summit, given disputes with the United States over non-climatic issues.

But they did, despite fears that international isolation and domestic political conflict under Trump had weakened the United States.

Nations still want to participate in the party hosted by the United States, said Alice Hill, senior energy and environment researcher at the Council on Foreign Relations.

Xi, whose country is the world’s largest climate polluter, raised the possibility in his summit speech of going faster to slow the construction of new coal-fired power plants in China.

It has pledged to strictly control coal-fired power, which sends a strong national message to Chinese provincial officials about future coal projects, said Yan Qin, a carbon analyst with Refinitiv Carbon Group.

South Korea’s announcement at the summit that it would stop funding new coal-fired power plants abroad has increased pressure on China and Japan, which still do, analysts said.

Friday also featured billionaires Bill Gates and Mike Bloomberg, leaders and leaders of metalworkers and electricity unions for solar and other renewables.

We can’t beat climate change without a historic amount of new investment, said Bloomberg, who has spent a lot to promote the replacement of coal-fired power plants with increasingly cheaper renewables.

All of this served an argument that officials say it will make or break Bidens’ climate vision: pouring billions of dollars into clean energy technology, research and infrastructure will accelerate a competitive U.S. economy in the future and will create jobs while saving the planet.

While technological development and wider use have helped make wind and solar power highly competitive with coal and natural gas in the United States, Biden said the investment would also help advance fields of energy. clean energy and flourishing in areas we haven’t even thought about until now.

Republicans are sticking to Trump’s arguments for pulling the United States out of the Paris climate deal. They point to China as the world’s worst climate polluter and say any transition to clean energy hurts America’s oil, natural gas and coal workers.

Biden’s envoy John Kerry pointed to the presidential political selling point that rebuilding a creaky American infrastructure to work more cleanly would put the United States on a better economic footing in the long run.

No one is asked to sacrifice, Kerry said. It’s an opportunity.

AP writer Matthew Daly contributed from Washington. Knickmeyer reported from Oklahoma City.

