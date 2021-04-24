



Caithness hotelier Andrew Mackay is looking to revitalize the UK vacation market this summer following the ease of Covid restrictions.

Andrew Mackay is looking forward to a better season this year.

Mackay, who runs Thurso’s Pentland, Wick’s Norseman, and Castletown Hotel, welcomed the actions outlined by Nicola Sturgeon this week, and said it could help more people recover from the effects of the coronavirus, especially. I take a break in the UK to worry about traveling abroad.

However, he fears that the county’s pothole road conditions can disturb people.

Our trade depends on the domestic market. This year, as in April, rather than in July, as restrictions were eased, a bigger window was opened, McKay said.

Our summer trade is important because we can fund the rest of our business during the winter, but our winter trade is of great concern.

But he added. We are hoping to gain local revival through staycation trade and make our business better than last year.

Trudy Morris, Chief Executive of the Kate Nice Chamber of Commerce, said it was unacceptable for the Scottish government to have to introduce new and complex guidelines for businesses a few days before the hospitality sector resumes.

She said that messaging and delivery were so poor that it left a lot of confusion about what businesses should legally do and what simple advice would be.

Morris added: We hope that the government empowers businesses to recognize their efforts to operate safely and wisely across the epidemic and to resume with a set of reasonable guidelines to help them get up again.

David Richardson, Highlands and Islands Development Manager for the Small Business Alliance, said many companies will be sighing tremendous relief as they wish for a really busy summer with ease of restrictions.

He said: What matters now is that we all, individuals and public institutions, are committed to supporting local businesses.

I’d also like to see Highland and other Scottish parliaments kicking off local economies by funding downtown stimulus with local prepaid gift cards. In other words, it is giving money to local residents so they can spend it on local businesses.

This may sound revolutionary, but it’s not unprecedented and will have an immediate impact.

North MP Jamie Stone said it is important that the vaccine is released at the fastest possible speed in the Far North and other parts of the UK so that people can safely enjoy the relief of restrictions as they travel more.

Would you like to respond to this article? If so, please click here to submit your comments and they may be published in print.





