Bank of England results in solid numbers priced





The Bank of England will report first quarter earnings next week. The results came after the segment had a great start of a year, surpassing the wider market in the first quarter.

Part of the bank’s overperformance was attributed to stock prices in the sector, which underperformed last year. Banks are cyclical and their performance is closely related to the health of the broader economy.

things to see :

Loan damage fee

As the outlook for the UK economy improved, so did the outlook for banks. The bank reported strong earnings for the fourth quarter of 2020. Most banks outperform their earnings forecasts primarily because they lower their bad loan provisions.

Thanks to the government support package, loan impairment fees are expected to remain low this quarter. In a similar way to what we saw in the United States, the likelihood of having writes on the card is increasing, especially given that it put aside the high rules last year.

Investment bank

Investment banking profits have also been strong across the epidemic due to increased market linkage activity. Due to the high return on investment banking from US peers, banks with large investment banking businesses, namely Barclays and NatWest, are expected to perform well.

Net interest income

Banks’ net interest income is expected to continue to decline, given that UK interest rates remain at a historically low level of 0.1%. But thanks to the UK mini-housing boom, mortgage lending has grown stronger. This is particularly good news for Lloyds.

Card spending is also expected to increase as consumers move toward easing lockout restrictions. Retail sales data today show that sales have soared in the UK for the second consecutive month. The more you have on your credit card, the better your bank income.

Has it been priced already?

The question is whether much of this good news has already been priced given the strong rally. Additional clarification on dividends or full easing of lockout restrictions on stock prices may be needed to show strength.

Learn more about stock trading

HSBC-Tuesday, April 27

What’s next to HSBC’s stock price?

HSBC is trading on a sustained pattern after rising from October and hitting a post-epidemic high of 456p in early March. The upper limit is 440p and the lower limit is 410, which is the upper limit. The 100 EMA is also at 410p. Breaking even the disappointing numbers is hard work. The sell can rest below this level for a deeper sell towards 380. On the other hand, the higher moves can go beyond 440p and break towards 456p, the highest post-epidemic.

Lloyds-Wednesday 28 April

Where’s next to Lloyds’ stock price?

Lloyds formed a wedge-shaped upward pattern, which led to a price reversal after hitting a 45p high after the epidemic. The reversal found 41p support at the 50 EMA on the daily chart and the November 25 high. You’ll need to rest below this level to negate the current uptrend and head from 38p to 100 EMA. A serious bullish surprise or unexpected strong guidance could cause the price to return to 45p and break the bullish trend.

NatWest-Thursday, April 29

What’s next to NatWest’s stock price?

After hitting a previous low at 90p after the pandemic, the price merged between 160p and 170p, rising to 200p, the highest after the pandemic this month. Bearish divergence along with RSI indicates a potentially reversal as the marker behavior loses momentum and weakens. Breaking below the 190 area, the horizontal support line, and 50 EMA, we can see a deeper sell towards 180p support from early March. Further up, the price is likely to break through resistance at 200 and head towards the last seen level of 210p in mid-February 2020.

Barclays-Friday 30 April

Where is Barclays Stock Next?

Barclays, like some of its peers, has been on an upward trend since the end of October. After hitting a high of 190p after the pandemic, the uptrend loses momentum and the bias is more neutral prior to the announcement of the results. Optimistic returns could be the catalyst needed to push prices through a strong 190p resistance. Beyond here, the uptrend may resume. Disappointment with the outlook figure is that you need to get rid of the horizontal support and 175’s 50 EMA to face 165p. To negate the current uptrend, we need to move below 160p 100 EMA. This is unlikely at this time.

