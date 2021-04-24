Could the UK head for a post-epidemic baby boom?





In general, social and financial instability can drastically reduce the number of births. However, the UK may actually be heading for another baby boom after a year of lockdown. This could help accelerate the UK’s recovery from the epidemic and drive new economic prosperity.

In May of last year, prenatal reservations plummeted, and women made appointments between the 8th and 12th weeks of pregnancy. However, in the fourth quarter of last year, according to new NHS maternity statistics, it surged to the highest since the start of the 2015 record, up 6.8% compared to September 2019.

Closing was undoubtedly difficult for many, but it gave couples time to stop and reflect on their future plans, and emphasized the importance of the family unit when disconnected from our general network. There is also a more basic point. Without commuting or other distractions, couples had more time to have more sex.

Before the outbreak of the epidemic, the global fertility rate fell below what is known as the replacement level (the number of children born to replace themselves exactly without migration). Without this, the population is aging and resources are overgrown. In the UK, it has been below this level for some time and there have been terrible warnings of population collapse with serious economic consequences. In a time when the global economy is under increasing pressure, the new baby boom could protect future generations from a greater socio-economic crisis.

There must be a new effort to get the UK fertility rate back when we get out of lockdown. This is a subtle balance and does not imply a rollback education and approach to contraception and reproductive choices. I’m not even telling couples to have more sex. We need to look at how we capitalize on the factors that drive the recent boom and introduce long-term and permanent changes to our lives and work that can lead to a lasting baby boom.

Many women are afraid to take time out of work and have a baby, and feel that they should choose between continuing their careers and pursuing motherhood. The transition to remote work has made some people more comfortable with the prospect of juggling the two. There must be a policy that effectively protects parents at work. This should allow both parents to be flexible in their work. Family-friendly policies, including parenting and parental leave, must be promoted by both government and industry.

Another problem we must face is fertility. If women and men later decide to have children, they need a clear and open program to protect their fertility. One in six couples face infertility problems. Single women and same-sex couples need infertility treatment for pregnancy. To support these women and couples, we must provide better access and funding for infertility treatments. Public funding for IVF treatment is decreasing and not available in some areas. This means that only those who can personally fund your treatment will have access.

Of course, a child brings a lot to the world, and every birth creates endless possibilities. But it’s also an economic problem that needs to be addressed. The value of a child born in the UK is estimated to reach 700,000 a lifetime through taxes and pensions. This figure dwarfs the cost of IVF financing (about 20,000). By fundamentally rethinking how we approach, budget and fund infertility treatment, we not only provide opportunities for anyone who wants to become parents, but support the UK’s future economic success.

