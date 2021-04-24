Hiring bounces back in the United States but secession persists | Income inequality in the United States





Women were hit hardest when the Covid-19 pandemic began to wreak havoc on the labor market. Last month there were promising gains for women in the workforce, but it is still too early to declare secession over.

The onset of the pandemics hit the female-dominated leisure, hospitality and retail sectors first and hardest as the country was stranded. As job losses hit record highs, the United States recorded another dismal first, the first recession in which women lost the most jobs.

Now that vaccination rates are skyrocketing and states continue to reopen, hires are rebounding. In March, 495,000 women entered the labor market, either looking for work or getting work that month. In February, only 26,000 women had entered the labor market.

But these promising figures betray the more difficult economic situation of black women, as well as the specific obstacles women face in returning to work, including lack of child care.

Many women have simply dropped out of the workforce. Female Labor Market Participation The percentage of women holding or seeking employment was not as low as in March (57.4%) since December 1988, according to the National Womens Law Center (NWLC).

One of the worrying things is that since 1.8 million women have completely left the workforce, that means if and when they return they are likely to have lower wages than they would if. they never left, Emily Martin, vice president of education and workplace justice at the CLFN, told The Guardian.

Black women, in particular, experience higher levels of unemployment and are overrepresented among those who have completely left the workforce.

The unemployment rate for black women was 8.7% in March, up from 5.3% in March 2020. For all women, the unemployment rate in March was 5.7%.

When you find a job after that long time out of work, wages are likely to be lower for years to come, Martin said. Were concerned that this was clearly seen in the pay differentials between races and genders.

Women are also losing out as retail, hospitality and recreation start to find jobs.

There were 22,500 more retail jobs last month, but women made up just 2.2% of earnings, according to an analysis by the NWLC. Since February 2020, women have lost 94.9% of the net jobs lost in retail trade, which means that women currently hold 48.4% of industry jobs, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

It’s not only that the sectors where women are overrepresented are sectors where we have seen a lot of job losses, but women have been particularly likely to lose jobs in those sectors, Martin said.

In some industries where black women are well or overrepresented, such as social services and health care, there has been little or no employment gains. The child care sector gained just 2,100 jobs last month, still leaving nearly one in six jobs short since the start of the pandemic.

Recovery may not be as comprehensive as it is for black workers as it will be for white workers

John Jay college economist Michelle Holder said: The recovery for some groups is going to be much slower and the recovery may not be as complete as for black workers as it will be for white workers.

Karen Ellenwood, who is African American, has been looking for stable work in Ohio since she lost her part-time job at a church at the start of the pandemic. Shes has had a few temporary opportunities, like working at a tax preparation company during tax season, but she is still looking for a job that she could hold on to for years to come.

She retired from a government job, so she depends on a monthly retirement check of $ 1,600 to pay rent, bills and basic expenses. It’s not a lot that I need, but it would be nice to have some extra cash after it’s all taken care of, said Ellenwood, 61.

She receives unemployment benefits when she is out of work, but the payments are inconsistent and no one at the unemployment office could explain to her why one week she receives $ 89 and another week $ 369.

I don’t feel like Congress, whoever makes those decisions hasn’t affected them the same way I did, Ellenwood said. Because they still draw a weekly paycheck, they still have weekly meetings, their life is pretty much normal, it hasn’t changed like mine has changed.

Congress is already divided over President Joe Bidens’ plans to tackle a major obstacle to getting back to work: care responsibilities. Three in ten women said they left their jobs because their child’s school or daycare was closed, according to a survey released in March by the Kaiser Family Foundation.

Last week, the Biden administration announced the release of $ 39 billion from the latest stimulus package to help child care providers. Biden also included $ 400 billion for elderly care in his latest infrastructure plan.

John Jays Holder said that while the infrastructure plan contains many laudable elements, it does not take into account women, especially women of color, of job losses in the pandemic.

Much of the jobs expected to be created under the plan, certainly in transportation infrastructure, will go primarily to men, mostly white men, Holder said. I think this employment plan was really a great opportunity to try to address the differences in the impact of the pandemic on the labor market by gender, race and ethnicity, and I think the opportunity has been met. missed.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos