Beat the blues after closing with a British cruise





Marella Explorer II

However, the government roadmap for foreign travel is still uncertain, and people still haven’t found their suitcases due to the cost of quarantine per person and 120 covid tests that proved too expensive for most of us.

But Marella offers more than just shining through the clouds with a new journey sailing the coast of England this summer. Marella Explorer will depart from Southampton on a British itinerary starting June 25th and sail to new ports of call including Belfast, Dublin and Liverpool.

The cruise ship’s adult-only vessel, Marella Explorer 2, offers British voyages from Newcastle starting Saturday, July 10th and offers more UK ports of call. Newcastle Voyage is expected to go on sale at the end of April. Every itinerary includes excursions that allow guests to make the most of their time on the beach.

One of Marella Explorer II’s decks

‘Sail the South Coast’ is a 3-night itinerary from Southampton, great for those new to cruising, for those who are new to traveling to Portland for Canterbury Cathedral and the beautiful Abbotsbury Swannery and Gardens. Cruisers looking for a longer break can experience the new’Irish Sea Voyage’ from August. Visit Liverpool, Dublin and Cobh in the Republic of Ireland from Southampton. The Scottish itinerary includes the British Sights and Seas, visiting the stunning views of Invergordon, Kirkwall, and Leith, heading to Newcastle, and then visiting Edinburgh Castle before returning to Southampton. At A Taste of the West Coast, you can see Marella Explorer sailing to Grignock, Belfast and Holyhead before completing their journey in Portland.

What do I need to do to travel?

Anyone 18 years of age or older must have a full COVID-19 jab at least 7 days prior to travel. All children 2-18 years old must undergo a lateral flow test. All guests are required to prove that the side flow test is negative before boarding the vessel at the start of the cruise. You can get a free test kit directly from the government here.

Cruisers continue to enjoy the luxury Champneys spa, a varied dining experience, fitness classes, and award-winning entertainment. The 3-night voyage basically starts at less than 450pp on an all-inclusive board basis. Visit Marella for more information.

Guests can continue to enjoy the Champneys experience at Beach Cove in Marella Explorer II.





