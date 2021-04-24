The new variant will’come back’ to the UK as long as it doesn’t help tackle the global transport problem.





New coronavirus strains emerging in other countries will return to haunt the UK unless the government helps tackle the pandemic around the world, one leading scientist said yesterday.

Sir Jeremy Farrar, director of the Wellcome Trust, said the UK government should step up support to other countries, including donating surplus vaccine supplies to India.

He told the Radio 4s Today program: If we don’t stop sending everywhere, it’s good to avoid new strains occurring in the rest of the world that will come back to annoy us.

The warning came as a new area of ​​Birmingham was most recently tested for a surge after cases of the South African variant were identified.

The Ministry of Health and Human Services said in a statement that the individuals involved were self-quarantined and their contact information was confirmed.

Furniture in the Highgate and Bordesley wards will be targeted following the surge tests in the Ladywood, Jewelery Quarter and Soho regions last week. Health officials say the new cases are not related to the cluster.

NHS Test and Trace Senior Medical Advisor Dr Susan Hopkins said: As part of our pre-sequencing work, we have identified cases of Covid-19 strains in several locations across the UK.

Some of these examples are not related to international travel, suggesting there are some examples in the community.

The UK Public Health (PHE) and NHS Testing and Tracking are closely monitoring the situation and are implementing appropriate public health measures, such as increased testing and contact tracking, if necessary.

Birmingham’s Director of Public Health, Dr. Justin Varney, said: No association has been identified between cases in other parts of the city and evidence that has yet spread to the community, but this is why the test is so important.

South African, Indian, and Brazilian strains have risen, according to an analysis by the UK Department of Public Health this week.

Indian triple mutation: what you know about the latest Covid-19 mutation

Although the South African, B1351 and Brazilian P1 strains have been designated as the strains of concern, the Indian strain B1617 is still being investigated by scientists.

Of the 132 cases of the Indian variant, only three were identified without any known travel links, suggesting that they are being controlled through testing and tracking of contacts from people arriving in the UK from India. Friday.

So far, no one has died from the Indian variant in the UK, PHE said.

Investigation is underway as to whether B1617 is more lethal than the original coronavirus strain or if it could reduce the effectiveness of the vaccine.

This strain carries the mutation E484K associated with immune escape, but more work is needed to establish the extent of this escape, official analysis revealed.

