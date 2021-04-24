Biden tries to show not just tell the world he can trust the US againExBulletin





President Biden addresses world leaders at a virtual climate summit on Friday from the East Room of the White House. The event was part of an effort to restore U.S. leadership on environmental issues following the withdrawal of the Trump administration.

For all the political sense that goes into it, President Biden’s virtual climate summit this week ultimately boiled down to one thing: the diplomatic version of a grand romantic gesture.

Biden had to prove that the United States was committed to its relationship with the global coalition to fight climate change. To show he knew the country had gone astray before, but this time other nations could believe the United States was really serious about making it work.

So Biden invited 40 other world leaders to some sort of giant Zoom session and made an unprecedented big promise: The United States would halve its greenhouse gas emissions from 2005 levels by the end. of the decade.

Biden’s climate summit capped a key theme of his first 100 days in the White House: reassure the allies that they could once again count on the United States as a reliable, trustworthy and stable partner.

“We had a big step to take. We had to restore America’s credibility. We had to prove that we were serious,” Biden’s international climate envoy, former secretary of state, told reporters. John Kerry, after the first day of the summit.

It’s not just the climate.

Four years of President Trump have made other countries constantly question whether the United States would suddenly change decades-old policies via a tweet, or whether personal grievances derail long-standing alliances. Trump’s efforts to withdraw from the Paris climate agreement, the Iran nuclear deal and the World Health Organization, as well as his skepticism about whether the United States will come or should defending NATO allies took a toll on the nation’s global reputation.

“When the United States waffles and has wide swings of cooperation and distancing, countries start to wonder how sustainable it all was to begin with. And I think it raises big questions about how we get back to it. a place of lasting partnership. “said Jenna Ben-Yehuda, former State Department official and CEO of the Truman National Security Project.” I think there is a question of, ‘are we really friends?’ There is this nature: “How important is this relationship and what does it really depend on? Does it take a treaty for the United States to show up? Can we count on you? “At the end of the day countries want to know, are you going to introduce me when I need to?”

A pivot of the Trump era

Canceling Trump’s foreign policy approach to both thought America first and decision making at the seat of the pants was a key theme of Biden’s run for president.

“I’m sending a clear message to the world: America is back,” Biden said in February, when he first addressed European allies at the virtual Security Council in Munich.

Senator Chris Coons, D-Del., A key voice on the Senate Foreign Relations Committee and a close ally of Biden, said early steps such as the United States’ return to the Paris Agreement and the WHO reinstatement went a long way. But so were many behind-the-scenes conversations.

“In a whole series of appeals he has made to heads of state of longtime and trusted allies, President Biden has made the kind of comments and statements that have deeply reassured them,” Coons said. .

The kinds of assurances Biden needed to make, both publicly and privately, were things other countries had long taken for granted, such as whether the United States was committed to the defense deal. NATO mutual. “It is a guarantee. An attack on one is an attack on all. It is our unshakeable wish,” Biden stressed at the Munich conference.

Biden also went out of his way to signal allies that his administration was deliberating and not setting policies via a tweet. The big announcements come as no surprise.

When Biden recently imposed new sanctions on Russia, for example, he first called President Vladimir Putin, to tell him they were coming, and then told the press that he had given Putin a warning.

Ben-Yehuda said these types of movements go a long way with other countries, but at some point “we need more than a participation trophy.”

She noted that Biden continues to declare the United States “back.” The question is, she said, “back to do what?”

A foreign policy for the middle class

About 100 days later, several key themes have emerged in how Biden treats the rest of the world. Most notable: a goal to center most foreign policy decisions on how they affect America’s middle class.

Daleep Singh, deputy national security adviser and deputy director of the Biden National Economic Council, explained that this means “boosting job creation and also wage growth” for families and workers. “And in doing so, [we] can reduce long-standing racial and social disparities. “

The approach is also a way to “strengthen American competitiveness,” Singh said. Which means in some cases keeping certain Trump policies in place, like tariffs and a suspicious view of China.

The administration cites its response to the semiconductor shortages that have idled several auto plants in the Midwest as a key example of this mindset. The White House is backing several bills to fund and encourage more semiconductor manufacturing in the country, while conducting internal reviews and working with companies across multiple industries to strengthen an existing, heavily dependent supply chain from Taiwan.

The administration’s middle-class mindset comes primarily from National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan, who witnessed Hillary Clinton’s 2016 presidential defeat as Clinton’s senior advisor and swore to better focus the Democratic Party on the needs of the middle class.

Given these political calculations, the administration considers communicating its political choices so that middle-class voters hear about and understand them as important as the policies themselves.

Coons said Biden’s experience was helpful there.

“It doesn’t assume that average Americans support our engagement with the world,” Coons said. “He knows he has to persuade and engage Central America to support the investments we are making at home and around the world.”

Dealing with authoritarianism

Biden also emphasized a more ambitious and comprehensive goal: to deal with a global rise in authoritarianism.

“We have to demonstrate that democracy can still be useful to people in this changed world. This is, in my opinion, our galvanizing mission,” Biden said at the Munich conference.

The administration is alarmed by China’s increased influence in the world, as well as the persistence of far-right parties in Europe and elsewhere.

At the same time, Biden’s team also understands that other countries are deeply concerned about the health of democracy in the United States, especially after the Jan.6 attack on the U.S. Capitol.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken conceded it during an interview with NPR in February. “People have been kind enough about it,” he said. “But there are certainly occasional digs from someone on the other end of the line that we raise concerns with about something going on in their country.”

National Economic Council Director Brian Deese was even more blunt in an interview with The New York Times’ Ezra Klein, saying Biden’s efforts to restore allied confidence in the United States rested, in large part, on the question of whether the White House could actually adopt its economic program. .

“Among our allies and among our global counterparts, there is a big question whether the United States can meet the needs of its own citizens? Can the United States govern competently?” Said Deese.

An uncertainty looming over the Biden climate summit: whether major legislation to regulate greenhouse gas emissions could pass a tightly divided Congress.

Looking forward to the next hundred days and beyond, Ben-Yehuda highlighted climate diplomacy as a key test of whether the United States can fully regain its previous international influence.

She also said it was in Biden’s best interests to ensure that other countries have the resources to vaccinate their populations. If not, Ben-Yehuda said: “It weakens their economies. It accentuates their national infrastructure limits. And it makes it much more likely that we have a series of weak and failing states that the United States will have to support. in much more expensive. and extended means in the future. “

Biden was slow to help vaccinate the rest of the world, focusing instead on the gunshots in the American arms.

This is perhaps the biggest conflict between Biden’s two main foreign policy goals: restoring the country’s global reputation, while making sure Americans think he acts on the international stage while keeping in mind. mind their best interests.

