Opinion: Overseas Risk to Declining Food Production in the UK





As 2021 begins, my wife and I are teaching their 15-month-old son the principles of cause and effect. Throw dinner on the floor and your puppy will eat it. (In my home, many effects have to do with dogs.)

Similarly, five years after the Brexit referendum began, farmers finally learned more about our future agricultural policy. ELM, SFI, FIF; The three-letter abbreviation is now moderately thick and fast flowing only in government departments.

See also: The phasing out of BPS shakes farmers' confidence.

Author information

Joe StanleyColumnist, Farmers Weekly

Joe Stanley is a mixed farmer and agricultural writer from Leicestershire. He is Vice President of the Leicestershire, Rutland and Northampton NFU and has won the Meurig Raymond Award for Agriculture Advocacy.

Read more Joe Stanley's article

However, as the broader outline of the policy after the CAP begins to reveal intimately, I continue to question whether our politicians also need a basic lesson on causality.

A recent report has shown how the average consumer in the Group of Seven (G7) wealthy countries is responsible for cutting four trees annually in wildlife-rich rainforests as a result of their coffee, chocolate, beef and palm oil consumption. . And other merchandise.

In response to concerns about climate change and habitat loss, the report showed that the ecological footprint of G7 countries abroad is on the rise despite increasing tree cover inside their borders.

A commentator from Greenpeace UK said: Deforestation cannot be compensated for by planting pine trees.

The report was released the same week when figures were released indicating a sharp increase in tropical deforestation in 2020, with 12.2 million hectares lost in the third year after the record began.

There is something similar to the plastic scandal of 2018. Then it turned out that the millions of tonnes of British packaging exported for overseas recycling (cleansed diligently by climate-sensitive household states and sorted in appropriate bins) were actually put to an end. Stacked in landfills, incinerators or waterways from Turkey to Malaysia. When I get away from my eyes, I get away from my heart

One of the inevitable consequences of future agricultural policies is the decline in domestic food production.

As always, cash-scarce farmers will have to follow the money, and in the future this will see an increasing area of ​​cultivated land mixed with pollen and nectar and a meadow planted with some of the 30,000 hectares of trees. All pines) the government has promised every year.

My imagination is so scarce that I can’t imagine growing anything but wheat and beef. The ecologically oriented Mid-Tier Countryside Stewardship scheme I successfully applied for in 2020 was exciting and beneficial to the soul.

We can’t just ignore the inherent moral hazard of deliberately curtailing our own sustainable food production at home in order to ignite the fire of ecological killings abroad.

To paraphrase the famous philosophical premise: If the rainforest is cut off over half of the world, if I don’t see it, was it really cut off? Unfortunately the answer is yes.

Since the basic payment system (as opposed to payment for environmental services) has so far failed to provide a sustainable mechanism to financially support future food production, the government has made our ecological footprint the most valuable and least protected in some of the worlds. You can’t achieve more than just offshore on. habitat.

When you get away from your eyes, you get away from your mind. Even my child could understand it.

