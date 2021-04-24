US has over 9 million doses of J&J vaccine ready to use





By Kaitlan Collins and Maegan Vazquez | CNN

The United States has more than 9 million doses of the Johnson & Johnson coronavirus vaccine ready for administration now that a federal vaccine panel has recommended resuming use of the single-shot vaccine, CNN has learned.

President Joe Biden’s coronavirus adviser Jeff Zients told CNN earlier on Friday that there were more than 9 million doses that had already been distributed to states, tribes, territories and federal chains that are ready. to be used after the panel has recommended that the break be lifted. But it is still not clear how long these injections will be given.

On Friday afternoon, the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention – a group of experts that assessed whether to recommend a change in federal vaccine guidelines – voted in favor of resuming use of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine for persons 18 years of age and over. .

Panel members agreed that the benefits of the vaccine outweigh the risks of rare blood clots related to the vaccine.

The United States Food and Drug Administration will update the vaccine label, indicating that women under the age of 50 should be aware of the risk of blood clots from the vaccine. Earlier, Johnson & Johnson officials said they agreed to update the label’s language.

CDC director Dr Rochelle Walensky has yet to approve the decision, and then the FDA will prepare a modified emergency use authorization for the vaccine, said Dr Amanda Cohn, ACIP executive secretary.

On April 13, the FDA recommended to suspend administration of the one-dose vaccine against the Johnson & Johson coronavirus after six reported cases of women who developed rare blood clotting syndrome after receiving the vaccine in the United States.

The CDC has learned of 15 cases of a rare blood clotting disease called thrombocytopenia syndrome (or TTS) linked to the Johnson & Johnson coronavirus vaccine, an expert told CDC vaccine advisers on Friday.

All were among women and 13 were women under the age of 50, CDC’s Dr Tom Shimabukuro told the panel. Three have died and seven are still hospitalized.

So far, patients with TTS linked to the Johnson & Johnson coronavirus vaccine have started showing symptoms one to two weeks after receiving the vaccine, Shimabukuro said.

The risk translates to about seven cases of TTS per million doses of J&J vaccine given to women aged 18 to 49, Shimabukuro said, and just under 1 per million for women 50 and older.

“It doesn’t mean that there is no risk in men. There may be cases that we haven’t identified in the database, ”Shimabukuro said. “There could be cases that will become apparent later that simply did not appear.”

The Johnson & Johnson and AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccines appear to trigger rare blood clotting events in a few people who contract them, but no blood clots have been associated with the coronavirus vaccines made by Moderna or Pfizer, experts told the panel.

This story was updated with additional developments on Friday.

