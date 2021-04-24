There are many mushrooms among us





Inside a state-of-the-art lab, tucked away in an industrial neighborhood on Vancouver Island, British Columbia, workers wearing protective suits move around two transparent boxes, taking care not to disturb the tubes and sensors that keep the temperature and humidity constant. Inside the boxes are mushrooms.

But not just any mushroom. These are psychedelic magic mushrooms that start-up Numinus Wellness says could one day be used to treat mental health conditions as diverse as depression, addiction and anxiety.

Welcome to the Shroom Boom. While Numinus uses mushrooms to create mind-altering therapies, other mushroom growers promise other benefits, like boosting the immune system or reducing inflammation. Mushrooms are popping up in all manner of wellness products, propelling them into the mainstream and making mushrooms a major force in the burgeoning multi-billion dollar wellness market.

It’s hard these days to throw a stone and not touch a mushroom.

A top selling coffee on Amazon by Four Sigmatic is made with the chaga fungus, promising immune support and stress relief. Mushroom supplements that claim to support the immune system, reduce inflammation, and improve mood can be found in health and wellness stores, but also at large retailers like Nordstrom and Urban Outfitters. Om Hot Chocolate says it will help you focus and relax. For $ 96, beauty brand Mara sells a vitamin C serum that contains reishi mushrooms that they claim will reduce inflammation.

As a food, mushrooms have a lot going for them in terms of nutritional value, said Joshua Lambert, co-director of the Center for Plant and Mushroom Foods for Health at Penn State College for Agricultural Sciences. But one of the things studied is about other compounds found in fungi and other plants that may have significant health benefits.

The last frontier for mushrooms could be the most interesting and complicated. Last November, Oregon became the first state to legalize psilocybin, the main active ingredient in magic mushrooms, for the treatment of certain mental health problems in a supervised setting. In March, New York City mayoral candidate Andrew Yang said New York state should legalize psychedelic mushrooms, a position he raised in 2019 while serving as a Democratic presidential candidate.

Regulators in the United States and Canada are taking steps to allow limited use of psychedelic mushrooms, which produce visual and auditory hallucinations within hours of ingestion, for the treatment of certain mental health problems. Popular as part of the counterculture in the 1960s, magic mushrooms were ruled illegal in the United States by the 1970s.

Investors are taking note. Atai Life Sciences, a German company developing psychedelic and non-psychedelic compounds for various mental health issues, is backed by venture capital billionaire Peter Thiel and others. He filed plans last week to raise $ 100 million in a public offering. Another psychedelic company, MindMed, is financially supported by Kevin OLeary of Shark Tank.

In the past year, more than 20 psychedelic-focused companies have gone public and a dozen other existing public companies have moved into the space, according to analysts at Vancouver investment bank Canaccord Genuity.

There are currently 100 to 150 ongoing clinical trials using psychedelic compounds to treat mental and behavioral health issues, Canaccord Genuity analysts wrote in a report in March, adding that the industry has come a long way in the past. last year, but there is still plenty of time. path to follow.

Some investors are betting psychedelic companies could follow in the footsteps of marijuana, which was legalized for recreational use in more than a dozen states, including New York in March. But some analysts and many companies themselves warn that the path of psychedelics will most likely be very different.

Psychedelics are about healthcare, medically approved therapies. It’s not going to go the recreational route of cannabis, said Payton Nyquvest, who co-founded Numinus in 2018 and is its chief executive. And while Numinus was the first public company in Canada to harvest the first legal batch of Psilocybe mushrooms last year, its stock has been stuck at less than a dollar.

Mr Nyquvest attributed the stock price to the fact that the sector has only grown in importance recently and investors are still trying to figure out how to value companies in the sector.

The current mushroom boom is a surprise to many long-standing players in the industry.

While Europeans and Asians loved the wild mushrooms that Joseph Salvo of Ponderosa Mushrooms harvested across Canada, he could not arouse the interest of American or Canadian consumers.

Although long loved in Italian pasta dishes, a staple in Japanese soups, and a robust substitution for meat, mushrooms have been a tough sell for American and Canadian consumers. That started to change about eight years ago when more and more chefs started using wild mushrooms on cooking shows and the like, Mr Salvo said. Next, Costco began carrying its fresh, seasonal chanterelles to its stores.

Today, Mr. Salvo grows shiitake, king oysters and other mushrooms in Ponderosa Mushrooms 28 temperature and climate controlled rooms. He also grows shiitake mushrooms outdoors in alder logs. Mushrooms are shipped to retailers around the world.

While a large portion of Ponderosa mushrooms end up on plates, Mr Salvo said his mushrooms are also making their way into exciting new areas, like tea and even beer.

Five hours east of Vancouver in Vernon, British Columbia, start-up Doseology Sciences is also focusing on the wellness space. Inside a series of air-conditioned shipping containers that smell of moist, cool soil, Doseology grows lion’s mane, shiitake, and cordyceps mushrooms. A larger facility will be used to grow psychedelic mushrooms when it gets its license to do so, which could happen later this year.

Various mushroom tinctures, serums and powders are finding their way into wellness diets in part because after decades of reliance on pharmaceuticals to control various diseases and conditions, consumers are increasingly focusing on diet. and more natural ways to improve their health, said Dr. Lambert, of Penn State.

The frustration with traditional medications that did little to treat his long-standing chronic pain and mental health issues is what prompted Numinus’ Mr Nyquvest to take an interest in psychedelic compounds as a treatment.

He cites numerous studies on the benefits of psychedelic mushrooms, including a 2016 study by researchers at Johns Hopkins Medicine that found that using psilocybin relieved anxiety and depression in people diagnosed with potentially fatal cancer. A second small study involving 24 participants conducted by researchers at Johns Hopkins and published in JAMA Psychiatry found that those who received psilocybin-assisted therapy also showed improvement.

The magnitude of the effect we saw was about four times greater than what clinical trials have shown for traditional antidepressants on the market, said Alan Davis, assistant assistant professor of psychiatry and behavioral sciences at the Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine, in an announcement about the study results.

The Food and Drug Administration has put at least two psychedelic mushroom compounds on the fast track for approval to treat depression.

Last year, Canada began allowing a limited number of people with terminal illnesses to use psychedelic mushrooms. Currently, Numinus is working on a psilocybin-assisted therapy trial for patients with substance abuse disorders.

And while regulators in the United States are taking a fresh look at psychedelic mushrooms, psilocybin is still a Schedule 1 drug and should be reclassified by regulators.

Despite these hurdles, however, Mr Nyquvest sees the potential for a wider use of psychedelic mushrooms around wellness, beyond what he called treating very heavy indicators of substance abuse and depression.

In the same way that you go to the dentist to take care of your teeth, we need to think about taking care of the brain and mental well-being.

