Key trends for UK companies in 2021





According to the findings of the Thomson Reuters Institute’s State of the UK Legal Market 2021 report, ongoing pressures, such as the impact of the coronavirus pandemic, are causing chaos and priority shifts in the UK legal market in 2021. The State of the UK Legal Market 2021 combines financial results from a study of 250 senior corporate advisors, 34 US-based law firms, and UK operations of 156 outstanding private attorneys.

Customer priorities have shifted as law firms transition to a completely remote working environment and to court closures and other pressures such as Brexit. As a result, UK law firms are reassessing how best to meet their clients’ legal needs amid these pressures and confusion.

How has the COVID-19 pandemic affected UK law firm client partnerships?

Given the requirements for UK corporate law departments in 2020, there has been a growing interest in strengthening relationships with external law firms. The report reveals that during the transition to remote work, clients are looking to build long-term partnerships with law firms that have a deep understanding of business operations. The report says 47% of corporate legal departments say that companies that promise long-term partnerships create more value in their relationships. This focus on strong interpersonal skills is the result of investing non-billable time in customers, the report said.

This year, customers will ask,’Will we put 3 or 4 of our companies on the list? This year, we look at all the companies our clients are currently working with and say, “What are the two or three that we really trust most? David Johnson, account director at Thomson Reuters Acritas, told the National Law Review in an interview that we can trust companies for. You’ll see that you’re working a little bit more to make sure you’re an adviser.

While technology plays an important role for both those working within the law firm and those working with clients, the importance of more meaningful connections has been at the center. The biggest change in favor of the UK market, according to the report, is customer service (17%) and good working relationships (15%).

The report predicts that after 2021, many companies will strive to create a sustainable service model that focuses on developing more engaging and strategic relationships with customers. Specifically, the report says that law firms should evaluate the skills they are most valuable in the industry they serve and then decide how to develop those skills. According to the report, the best technology to help the UK legal market stand out compared to the global market is to invest in developing practical, practical, accessible, friendly and good working relationships.

What’s great on the British side, especially in our research, is that it’s a practical and practical ability in the way you convey your work. I have industry knowledge. Obviously we will see more of how it affects the pain our customers are facing.

Brexit and coronavirus play a role in the UK legal market

Along with the increasing demand for long-term corporate partnerships, the report found that the demand for cross-border legal advice has increased since 2017 due to uncertainties caused by Brexit. Specifically, 80% of UK companies were seeking international legal assistance, and 47% of UK corporate legal spending was spent on international legal affairs.

What’s interesting here is that we went through a pandemic and an incredibly devastating political and economic period. We are still going through a lot of changes during that period. “Mr Johnson said of Brexit. There is more unknown than is known as to how this will go. I can’t imagine it will decline dramatically. Over the next few years, the problem is that companies will be able to support their customers. It’s about how to address these international needs.

During the coronavirus outbreak, one problem that developed as a result of remote work was worsening collaboration between cross-border teams. 83% of UK partners reported internal barriers to international relations, including IT and knowledge sharing structures. The report points out that companies that foster a culture of cooperation between cross-border teams will be able to better support their clients’ international needs.

This is especially important given that 38% of UK companies are looking to increase their international legal spending in the future.

While UK companies are trying to increase spending, the report felt that 28% of UK-based buyers felt that the most important thing they could do to increase their satisfaction with their businesses was to price their services more competitively. Companies that are willing to tackle pricing issues with their customers strengthen long-term relationships and bring more, the report noted. This can be achieved by exploring alternative fee schemes.

However, reports show that as demand increases, so does competition.

How did UK law firms adapt to the competition during COVID-19?

Alternative legal service providers (ALSPs), non-legal service providers that do not provide legal services such as accounting firms are innovative, technology-driven legal services that provide competition and allow UK law firms to provide greater flexibility and value. Increase the pressure to adopt the delivery model. As a result, UK law firms are adopting a more flexible way of working and focusing on technology.

One of the areas that will be here to get away from personal conversations with management partners in the market is how to create an office environment that provides that kind of flexibility for those who want to come to the office and those who don’t. tea? Said Mr. Johnson. I think the discussion should be the most important and centered in terms of committee management over the next six to twelve months.

Law firm partners touted shorter commute times, increased efficiency, and more productive use of technology as the greatest benefits of flexible working. According to the report, 86% of lawyers want flexible work preparations to continue after the coronavirus pandemic is over and will consider leaving the company if such preparations are not possible.

In particular, the outstanding British lawyers surveyed said they wanted to work remotely two days a week (despite a decrease in wages), and their working hours were reduced by 10% and the ability to do different start and end times or work. However, 80% of prominent attorneys cited remote work, which was an obstacle to developing new businesses during the pandemic, which further emphasized the importance of improving customer relationships now.

That said, law firms are investing more in technology amid the shift to telework and intensifying competition with ALSPs, and 74% of UK’s senior partners believe the company should invest more in technology. 84% of businesses believe that companies should look for more innovative ways to use technology.

The ALSP market is not necessarily strongly adopted as we currently see in the United States, but the backlash against prices and the financial challenges faced by British companies and legal departments are starting to see more. , Mr. Johnson said. I think this will become more prominent and we will see higher levels of use over the next few years. And over the past 18 months the process has accelerated.

How the UK legal market could change after COVID-19

One of the most important things in the report is that while customers want deeper institutional relationships and a higher level of business understanding with businesses is not new, the COVID-19 pandemic has amplified the need to focus more on these areas. Specifically, the report noted that the UK legal industry for the first time may face consequences of not adapting to these demands.

However, UK companies can get out of the epidemic in a better position by evaluating relationships between businesses and customers, focusing on cross-border collaboration, and adopting technologies to promote flexibility, efficiency and innovation.

