8 of the most notorious Ponzi schemes in US history





But in this particular case, his name is not Bernie Madoff. It’s Ian Bick.

In 2013, Bick was an 18-year-old event planner with multiple businesses in Danbury, Connecticut. On the outside, they appeared to be the successful ventures of an entrepreneurial prodigy. But behind the scenes, “it was a free show for everyone,” Bick says in “Generation Hustle,” HBO Max’s new anthology series about the young, ambitious and fraudulent.

While Bick says he wasn’t trying to run a Ponzi scheme – “I saw it as a loan to pay off another loan,” Bick says on the show – the feds disagreed. In 2016, Bick was convicted of defrauding his business investors of nearly $ 500,000.

1. Charles Ponzi – $ 15 million

Compared to today’s notorious drawbacks, the loss associated with this scam in 1920 may seem like a misery. But in Charles Ponzi’s story, it wasn’t just the size of the scam but how quickly it was made. According to the Smithsonian Magazine, Ponzi made about $ 15 million in eight months convincing lenders that it could make them rich by investing in international postal reply coupons. His story was so infamous that the basics of the pyramid scheme – taking money from a new investor to pay off an old one – began to bear his name, despite the fact that he was not the first to do so.

2. Lou Pearlman – $ 300 million

The man behind NSYNC and the platinum-selling boy bands Backstreet Boys, Lou Pearlman’s legacy also includes a massive Ponzi scheme. In addition to being sued by the boy groups he started for stealing money, Pearlman defrauded investors and banks over $ 300 million on the basis of businesses that only existed On paper. In 2008, he was convicted of conspiracy and money laundering and sentenced to 25 years in federal prison. He died at the age of 62 in 2016.

3. Gerald Payne and Greater Ministries International – $ 448 million

In the 1990s, Gerald Payne and the leaders of his international church Greater Ministries convinced nearly 20,000 investors to put millions back into a program that claimed to be able to “double your blessings.” The IRS began to investigate suspicious banking activity, and in 2001 Payne was convicted and sentenced to 27 years in prison. At the time, the IRS called it one of the biggest Ponzi schemes it had ever investigated.

4. Reed Slatkin – $ 593 million

Known as the co-founder of EarthLink, the internet service provider that was launched in the mid-1990s, prosecutors say Reed Slatkin’s massive Ponzi scheme began long before the company existed. In 2003, the former investment manager of Santa Barbara pleaded guilty to defrauding his investors of more than $ 500 million over 15 years, starting in 1986.

5. Scott Rothstein – $ 1.2 billion

Funders don’t always run the biggest scams: Scott Rothstein used his Fort Lauderdale law firm to run a $ 1.2 billion Ponzi scheme. According to the Miami Herald, Rothstein convinced his investors to acquire bogus legal agreements. He was sentenced to 50 years in prison in 2010 – a sentence that has been upheld despite his attempts to reduce.

6. Tom Petters – $ 3.7 billion

Businessman Tom Petters has been accused of stealing money from hedge funds, missionaries and pastors, according to the New York Times. Petters promised investors that by pouring money into his organization, they would fund the purchase of retail merchandise that would then be sold to discount retailers for a profit. But that’s not what happened, and in 2010 Petters was sentenced to 50 years in prison. The scam is said to be the largest in Minnesota history.

7. R. Allen Stanford – $ 7 billion

Texas tycoon R. Allen Stanford devised a 20-year plan through his offshore bank in Antigua, fooling nearly 30,000 investors from more than 100 countries out of billions. The scam involved fake certificates of deposit, and prosecutors accused Stanford of funneling funds into his personal interests, including real estate and cricket tournaments. In 2012, Stanford was sentenced to 110 years in federal prison.

8. Bernie Madoff – $ 20 billion

It is not known when Bernie Madoff began shaping the biggest Ponzi scheme in history; some believe it dates back to the 1960s. Regardless of the time frame, what is known is that he defrauded thousands of investors out of $ 20 billion in master funds. After his arrest in 2008, he was sentenced to 150 years in prison, where he died on April 14 at the age of 82.





What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos