The Armenians demanded American recognition of the genocide. Victory is here





After 43 years of feeling somehow defined by the struggle to have the massacre of her Armenian ancestors recognized as genocide, Lori Mesrobian is not sure what emotions will arise if this actually happens.

For Mesrobian and other Armenians, what they see as a mere act of recognizing history has run into decades of geopolitical barriers. American politicians have made promises, only to withdraw from the country’s strategic relations with Turkey. There was great disappointment when President Obama, after pledging to recognize the genocide, ended up failing to take this step.

Now the United States has acted.

On Saturday, President Biden said the Ottoman Empires killing more than a million Armenians in World War I was genocide making him the first sitting U.S. president to do so. It was a revolutionary act, implementing decades of relentless activism by Armenians around the world. Much of this movement has been concentrated in Southern California, home to the largest Armenian diaspora in the Americas and where the memory of the genocide has long been a galvanizing force.

It has been so long in coming that some activists remained skeptical on Friday that it would one day happen.

It’s kind of like the Charlie Brown cartoon, with Lucy pushing the ball away from Charlie Brown when he tries to kick it. That’s kind of how we feel right now, said Stephan Pechdimaldji, 46. It sounds promising, but until it happens, until he says it, then be at peace.

We’ve been burned before, the Bay Area resident added.

RELATED: What Is Behind Armenians’ Long Battle For An American Genocide Designation?

Armenians know that this puts their community at a crossroads. Many have built their identity on the struggle for recognition. There is relief, but there is also a keen awareness that this is just a step forward in a larger fight.

When he says these words, will it change my life? Will the trauma be alleviated in any way? I don’t know, said Mesrobian, assistant professor of Spanish at USC, of ​​the expected Bidens announcement.

Mesrobian was born into activism. At the age of 4, she attended genocide recognition rallies on the streets of Los Angeles, her hometown. As long as her memory stretches, she remembers her family’s active participation in Armenian organizations.

Her maternal grandfather lost his family in the atrocities and grew up in an orphanage in Van, present-day Turkey. He never spoke of violence, she said, but often spoke fondly of his community of orphaned confreres, with whom he kept in touch.

My whole life was really defined by this event in 1915, Mesrobian said, his voice breaking, because it really is my family story. This is the year the Ottoman authorities began rounding up and killing the Armenian rulers in present-day Istanbul.

It is a connection that has not diminished among the younger generations.

Tadde Matossian, 22, from Burbank, said these events during the world war mean everything, to tell you the truth.

His father’s family fled the Ottoman Empire, traveling through Syria before settling in Lebanon, where his father was born. Matossian is a first generation American, but he has strong ties to Armenia, which he tries to visit as often as possible. Knowing that Mount Ararat, the national symbol of Armenia is in eastern Turkey, hurts him.

It damages your sanity, he said. Every action, every day of my life, I want to find ways to help our community.

The healing could begin, but not end, with the recognition of the genocide by the United States, several members of the diaspora have said.

For years Salpi Ghazarian worked to prove that my grandmothers story is not a lie. Director of the Institute for Armenian Studies at USC, she grew up hearing the traumatic stories of her grandmother, a survivor who fled as a refugee in Syria, where Ghazarian was born. She has spent years educating the public about atrocities.

Putting the victims in the double position of having to not only live with the trauma, but also explain that it casts a shadow on the values ​​of the world, she said. Recognition would offer a promise of respite.

I don’t need to explain it anymore, she said. Not only has the world seen it, but now the United States and others are saying and hopefully doing something about it.

Linda Khachek, a 37-year-old Goleta resident who is the descendant of survivors, agrees that there is something heartwarming about the prospect of naming the horrors.

During World War I, with all hope given up, Khacheks’ great-grandmother left her then-child grandfather in a Kurdish cemetery in Van. She hoped that a family could take her in and save her from a worse fate. When his great-grandfather found out, he got angry and picked up the baby.

Although her grandfather spoke little of her war-torn upbringing, Khachek grew up with the stories passed down from her parents and the large Armenian community on the East Coast, where she grew up. As a girl, she went to a genocide memorial sculpture near the Philadelphia Museum of Art every year on April 24, Armenian Genocide Remembrance Day.

We have been an oppressed, persecuted people for hundreds of years, and I think someone recognizes that the pain is really significant, Khachek said. This is not going to close us in itself, but it is a great first step.

Indeed, the fight is far from over.

Turkey has denied that the murders that took place over a century ago amounted to genocide. Leaders said there had been widespread deaths of Armenian Christians, but also Muslim Ottomans and others during the fighting.

Ultimately, the important recognition is that of Turkey, Ghazarian said.

Relations between the United States and NATO ally Turkey have deteriorated in recent years. Bidens’ announcement will not help bilateral relations, said Can Oguz, Turkish consul general in Los Angeles.

Turkish Americans living in California and the United States feel their voices on the subject are being sidelined, according to Oguz.

They are sometimes bullied when they want to share what they think about this period in history, which of course is not in line with the Armenian view, Oguz said. It is difficult to reconcile with the standards of free speech in the United States.

Recent events have brought new scrutiny to the hostilities between Armenia and Turkey.

In September, Armenian and Azerbaijani forces began waging a bloody six-week war in a border region known as Nagorno-Karabakh, which Armenians call the Republic of Artsakh. Azerbaijan, backed by its close ally Turkey, reclaimed significant territory it ceded to Armenia in a previous war against the region that ended in 1994.

U.S. Representative Adam B. Schiff (D-Burbank), a longtime genocide recognition champion who represents large diaspora communities, said he spoke to members of the White House and the Cabinet in recent weeks to stress the importance of what is happening now to light. of these events.

Many fear another genocide is possible and it’s not just a matter of historical recognition, Schiff said in an emailed statement. If President Biden recognizes the Armenian genocide, it will help deter further crimes against humanity by demonstrating that those who engage in mass murder will be held accountable.

An annual protest demanding that Turkey recognize as genocide the events that began 106 years ago will continue on Saturday, as Armenians and their supporters converge on the Turkish consulate in Beverly Hills to make their voices heard.

Andy Kenareki, 32, recorded the date on his calendar and already knows what the hell is wearing: a shirt that reads I want justice in Armenian and a mask with the Armenian flag on it. The Glendale resident said the pandemic and the prospect of US recognition make this year’s event special, and he makes a point of going now that he’s fully vaccinated.

The marches will continue until recognition from Turkey comes, he said, adding that I also hope it will be a joyous occasion and there will be happiness and relief after a year really. terrible and terrible, but also 106 years of just and unrecognized pain.

Due to health concerns related to the pandemic, Mesrobian will not participate in the march, ending a long-standing tradition. But if recognition does happen, party with her kids. One of his two sons is called Vano, a nod to Van, where his grandfather found solace in the midst of terror. Khachek gave his daughter the middle name Vana as a tribute to the same place.

It seems like the best way to commemorate the day, Mesrobian said. To watch these children and realize, they were always there.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos