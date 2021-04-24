Indonesian Navy declares lost submarine with 53 onboard sunk





BANYUWANGI, Indonesia (AP) The Indonesian Navy said on Saturday its missing submarine sank and cracked after finding items on the ship in the past two days, apparently ending hopes of finding the one of the 53 living crew members.

Military chief Hadi Tjahjanto said the presence of an oil slick as well as debris near the site where the submarine dived last Wednesday off the island of Bali was clear evidence that KRI Nanggala 402 had sunk. Indonesian officials previously considered the ship to be only missing, but said the submarines’ oxygen supply ran out early on Saturday.

Navy Chief Yudo Margono told a press conference in Bali, if it’s a blast, it will be in pieces. The cracks occurred gradually in parts when it descended from 300 meters to 400 meters to 500 meters. … If there was an explosion, it would be heard by sonar.

The Navy had previously said it believed the submarine sank to a depth of 600-700 meters (2,000-2,300 feet), much deeper than its collapse depth of 200 meters (655 feet), at which the water pressure would be higher than that of the hull. resist.

With the genuine evidence we found believed to have come from the submarine, we have now moved from the sub-failure phase to the under-sink phase, Margono said at the press conference, in which the found objects have been posted.

The cause of the disappearance was still uncertain. The Navy had previously said a power failure could have prevented the submarine from performing emergency procedures to resurface.

Margono said that over the past two days, researchers have found parts of a torpedo rectifier, a bottle of grease that was said to have been used to oil the periscope, prayer mat debris and a broken piece of a coolant hose that was reassembled on the submarine in South Korea. in 2012.

Margono said relief teams from Indonesia and other countries would assess the results. He said no body has been found so far.

An American reconnaissance plane, a P-8 Poseidon, landed early Saturday and was due to join the search, along with 20 Indonesian ships, an Australian warship equipped with sonar and four Indonesian planes.

Singaporean rescue ships were also expected on Saturday, while Malaysian rescue ships were due to arrive on Sunday, stepping up spearfishing, officials said earlier on Saturday.

Family members had kept their hopes up for the survivors, but there was no sign of the ship’s life. Indonesian President Joko Widodo had ordered all efforts to locate the submarine and asked the Indonesians to pray for the crews to return safely.

The German-built diesel-powered KRI Nanggala 402 had been in service in Indonesia since 1981 and carried 49 crew members and three gunners as well as its commander, the Indonesian defense ministry said.

Indonesia, the largest archipelago in the world with more than 17,000 islands, has faced increasing challenges regarding its maritime claims in recent years, including numerous incidents involving Chinese ships near the Natuna Islands.

___

Tarigan reported from Jakarta, Indonesia. Associated Press writer Eileen Ng in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, contributed to this report.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos