More than half of the UK’s population has experienced a Covid-19 jab for the first time.

More than half of the UK’s total population received the first dose of the coronavirus vaccine, figures show.

As of April 23, government data showed that out of the 45,580,400 jabs offered in the UK so far, 33,508,590 were the first dose, an increase of 119,953 the previous day.

The UK population is estimated at 66,796,807, so recent figures show that more than half of the population is now vaccinated against the coronavirus for the first time.

According to NHS England data up to April 23rd, of the 38,189,536 total doses administered in the UK so far, 28,102,852 were the first dose, an increase of 107,656 the previous day.

Anyone over the age of 45 can arrange a jab in the UK, as well as a clinically vulnerable person or medical and healthcare practitioner.

Caroline Nicolls received a Moderna Covid-19 vaccine administered by nurse Amy Nash at the Madejski Stadium in Reading, Berkshire (Steve Parsons/PA)

Health Secretary Matt Hancock added, “I’m really happy” for reaching the “excellent” milestone, adding: “This vaccination program is a way out of this epidemic. It is definitely saving lives.”

Hancock said he was delighted with the fact that over 95% of all people over 50 make up.

News: More than half of the UK population suffered a jab. The vaccine launch is a real UK success story. pic.twitter.com/J5H4niTZ01

— Matt Hancock (@MattHancock) April 24, 2021

Vice President of NHS Providers Saffron Cordery said: “It’s a remarkable achievement that half of the UK population now has at least one Covid-19 jab.

“In less than five months, the frontline NHS staff of trusts and primary care and volunteers did an amazing job delivering over 33 million first jabs and over 11 million secondary doses.

“We are grateful to all of them. We’ve made some really important progress, but we still have a long way to go until we reach the next major milestone offering a first jab for all adults by the end of July.

“In the meantime, we encourage everyone to get vaccinated when Covid-19 vaccine is given and continue to follow the rules for social contact.

“These measures are critical to controlling the Covid-19 infection rate and ensuring that the current shutdown is our last thing.”

The government said that as of Saturday, an additional 32 people died within 28 days after testing positive for Corona 19, a total of 127,417 deaths in the UK.

A separate figure released by the UK statistical agency found 151,000 deaths in the UK where Corona 19 was mentioned in death certificates.

The government also said there were 2,061 more laboratory confirmed cases in the UK as of 9am on Saturday.

Experts say the vaccine should be able to control the Covid-19 pandemic as Zap releases new real-world UK data showing potential to reduce infection and reduce transmission.

A single dose of Pfizer/BioNTech or Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine reduces coronavirus cases by 2/3 and is 74% effective against symptomatic infections.

After taking Pfizer twice, it was reduced by 70% in all cases and 90% in symptomatic cases. These are the people most likely to spread the coronavirus to others.

Experts are still collecting data on two doses of AstraZeneca, but their findings show that both vaccines work and are effective in the real world.

One of the new studies that has not yet gone through peer review is based on data from the National Covid-19 Infection Survey, run by the University of Oxford and the National Statistical Office (ONS).

It contained more than 373,000 random samples from across the UK and produced more than 1.6 million swab test results between December and April.

Professor Sarah Walker of Oxford University and lead researcher of the survey said the study suggested the vaccine could reduce transmission and was also effective against the Kent coronavirus strain.







