The first magnetic fishing on the Scottish canal in the UK lit up green





People have now legally allowed treasure fishing on the Scottish canals for the first time, using the controversial water-based metal detection technology.

Saturday, April 24, 2021 at 5:47 PM

The move came after the national agency Magnet Fishing Scotland received a planned monumental agreement from the heritage agency HES (Historic Environment Scotland), which will allow entertainment on the National Canal Network starting today.

This is the first time in Scotland and England.

Members of the group can now use high-power magnets to hold metal objects.

Fishing with magnets, a water-based metal detector, is first allowed on the Scottish Canal.

This practice, which has become increasingly popular in recent years, can be used to recover valuable items and trash, helping to keep inland waterways clean.

Elly McCrone, Head of Heritage at HES, said: We have been working with the Scottish Canals for many years to ensure the continued protection and management of Scotland’s historic canal network.

We are pleased to grant this consent to the magnet fishing community to help ensure the continued enjoyment and protection of this important heritage by enabling the legal removal of goods from the canal.

The initial area covered by SMC is for Edinburgh, and further consent applications will be submitted for Inverness and Glasgow in the coming months.

Magnetic fishing on the canal without consent is considered an unauthorized operation on the intended monument and may result in fines of up to 50,000.

Scottish Canals Chief Executive Catherine Topley said: At Scottish Canals, we are excited to work with our partners to ensure safe, responsible and accessible magnetic fishing along the historic canal network.

Magnet fishing will have a positive impact on our network, and this activity will help our operations staff to keep our canals a positive green and blue space for the Scottish people and help our boat customers sail.

The UK’s first magnetic fishing agreement was signed in December of last year between the Scottish Canal and the official magnetic fishing Scotland to establish safe working practices and waste disposal policies.

Group Chairman Calum Black said: We appreciate the Scottish Canals and Scottish Historic Environment for deciding to find a viable solution to magnetic fishing on behalf of magnetic anglers across the country.

Angler telling to kill escaped farmed salmon caught in the river

“Over the past year, magnetic fishing has gained great popularity and the canal network has proven time and time again as the destination of choice for our members.

Despite the growing popularity of magnetic fishing, warnings have also been issued about the potential dangers of a hobby.

As with all waterside activities, there is a risk of drowning, but it can be exacerbated by the strong magnetic force that occurs when an object is detected.

Apart from that, weapons such as knives and guns, as well as discarded ammunition, are regularly found and can explode if interrupted.

In 2018, a father and son died while fishing on a magnet on the Huddersfield Canal in England, where a coroner conducted an investigation into the death to warn of the dangers inherent in entertainment.

The bodies of two men, who were trapped with a piece of metal using a strong magnet on a rope, were found vertically locked.

