



The 17-foot-long giant great white shark could be heading off the coast of England, scientists say it tracks her movements.

Experts are keeping a close look at the giant sharks now heading into the waters of Med and England, bypassing the US and Canadian coasts where she normally swims.

According to the tracking device, 253 stone sharks called Nukumi are now over half and closer to the United Kingdom than to the United States.

They are closely watching Nukumi, the largest great white shark ever tagged by the scientific group OCEARCH in the Northwest Atlantic Ocean.

Experts mounted a tracker on her dorsal fin, allowing her to chart her movements along the coasts of the United States and Canada.

However, The Mirror reports that she is moving east and crosses the Mid-Atlantic Ridge barrier in the middle of the sea.

Chief Scientist Dr. Bob Hueter said: “At this point, Nukumi has crossed the Mid-Atlantic Ridge, a terrain that separates the west and the east from the western Atlantic to the eastern Atlantic.

“She has been swimming east for about two months after she left the US coast in North Carolina.

“At the last known location, Nukumi was still about 1,700 nautical miles from England. Now it is shorter than her distance from the American coast, so he can reach the British coast.”

But he said, “I wouldn’t predict she would do that because the white shark is rare in England.

The big scars suggest she’s over 50 and some believe she can get pregnant and are looking for a place to give birth from aggressive male opponents.

But others suggest that global warming could mean more white people heading to our shores in the future.

In April 2014, a great white man named Lydia went on an epic journey to the Portuguese coast. Some fishermen claimed to have seen sea beasts off the coast of England.

There is a documented population of whites in the Mediterranean, which has been criticized for attacks on Italy.

In 1989, diver Luciano Costanzo, 47, is said to have been eaten alive by a man near Tuscany. His body was not found.

Experts also agree that the conditions on our shores are so good for sharks that rising sea temperatures could attract great white sharks to the British coast.

