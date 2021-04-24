High US case rate gives ‘opportunity to mutate’, doctor warns





As daily confirmed cases of the coronavirus remain above 50,000 and some localities face new outbreaks, a doctor has stressed that new viral mutations could prolong the pandemic.

What worries me is that there are still so many infections that we are giving the virus the chance to mutate, Dr Jeremy Faust, emergency doctor at Brigham & Women’s Hospital, told Yahoo Finance Live ( video above). Every now and then one of these mutations occurs in a way that can hurt us. So what I keep hoping I don’t wake up and read in the next post is that now I have one that’s 10 times worse or hits kids harder.

The current 7-day hospitalization average in the United States is 5,631, an increase of 1.6% from the previous week. The CDC noted that while hospitalizations have declined since their peak in January 2021, they have increased steadily since March 22.

As we move through the population and vaccinate more people, there is a point where, at some point, if I get a mild case of COVID but don’t really notice it, my case doesn’t really matter, Faust said. Until I spread it to others, who could be hurt? So for me, hospitalizations are a really good measure to watch out for. Hospitalizations give you a pretty good idea of ​​how people are doing in the community.

“ The more people who are not vaccinated, the more infections we have ”

Nearly 90 million American adults are fully vaccinated, while about 135 million have received at least one dose. For the United States to achieve herd immunity, it is estimated that 75-80% must be fully vaccinated.

Herd immunity will be a moving target as natural immunity may wane, Faust said. We don’t know how long vaccine immunity will last, although I’m quite optimistic that it will last for some time. For me, the way you know you are in a place where you can return to normal is whether our rates of influenza-like illness and COVID-like illness are near our historical standards and not the 15 last months. I want to see a sustained low level of hospitalizations.

The three main vaccines available in the United States from Pfizer (PFE), Moderna (MRNA) and Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) have been shown to be effective against serious COVID-19 infections.

However, these efficacy rates may decrease when faced with certain variations.

There are currently three main variants (also called mutant strains) that have spread around the world: B.117 (the British variant), B.1.351 (the South African variant) and P.1 (the Brazilian variant). )). The British variant now accounts for the majority of new cases in the United States

So far, the variants have represented gradual setbacks, a bit of a breakthrough on mild infections, Faust said. The B.117 variant might have a slight increase in mortality, is certainly more contagious, but doesn’t really change the entire form of the pandemic, not like a total cataclysmic change.

Patrons eat at Mo’s Irish Pub bar on March 10 in Houston. (AP Photo / David J. Phillip)

Given the potential for variants to prolong the pandemic, Faust advocates vaccinating younger people as quickly as possible to avoid prolonged levels of transmission.

There is a predominant feeling that if you are not an elderly person and don’t have to worry about this virus, and if you are infected you will just get natural immunity and move on, a declared Faust. The problem is, the more people who are not vaccinated, the more infections we have. And infections are where mutations occur, where variants have arisen. “

Adriana Belmonte is a reporter and editor covering health policy and politics for Yahoo Finance. You can follow her on Twitter @adrianambells and reach her at [email protected]

