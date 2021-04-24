



David Cameron discussed the establishment of a $1 billion British-Chinese investment fund, and was expected to become vice-chairman at a meeting with then-Prime Prime Minister Philip Hammond, just 15 months after he left his post, despite an agreement to stop the former minister. In the lobby for two years

A letter obtained by Observers and the Bureau of Investigation Journalism indicated that the meeting did not attract the attention of ministerial watchdogs, as Cameron has not yet started a formal role for the fund, highlighting another loophole in the UK lobbying guidelines.

As part of its transparency mandate, the Treasury Department said that Cameron met Hammond, who previously served as foreign minister to discuss China in October 2017. It has not been revealed whether their discussions include UK-Chinese funds that Cameron is helping to set up.

Philip Hammond, Prime Minister, 2019. Photo: Alastair Grant/AP

However, Observers and the Bureau of Investigation Journalism can reveal that Cameron has told Hammond about plans to create a commercial UK-China fund to invest in innovative, sustainable and consumption-driven growth opportunities. This was admitted to Peter Dowd, in April 2018, in a so far unreported letter, Hammond, Bootle’s Labor MP and then Shadow Chief Secretary of the Treasury. It was also revealed that Cameron received general government approval for the proposed venture before it was fully operational.

A spokesman for Cameron said: In 2017, he held a meeting with British and Chinese ministers about the potential of the fund, so that if the fund was raised, it would be welcomed by both governments. Hammond said Cameron has informed the investment fund for transparency. The then prime minister and his Chinese side publicly approved the fund shortly after visiting Beijing.

At the October 2017 meeting, Hammond expressed overall support for the Camerons project. As I mentioned to Cameron at the meeting, the government generally supports private sector initiatives that promote cooperation between Britain and China, Hammond said in a letter to Dowd. Cameron didn’t have specific plans for his role in the fund at that stage, nor did he ask for government assistance because the government wasn’t involved in private sector initiatives.

This was contradicted by the Advisory Committee on Business Commitment (Acoba), where Cameron applied for advice to the committee that same month and that Acobas’ letter stated that he would be the vice-chairman of the fund. It must be a paid role.

In December 2017, Akoba approved the Camerons role as the former Prime Minister explained a wide range of remittances for himself, including an active role in fund strategy, structure, and investment.

Acoba said: The role of an independent committee is to provide advice in accordance with government rules and make that advice transparent. All other matters, whether the rules are correct, and whether the minister can meet the former prime minister, is a matter of the government.

According to the Ministerial Act, outgoing ministers and senior officials are required to seek advice from Accova when taking on a private sector role, but the agency has no power to enforce the recommendations.

Former chief of civil servants and cross-bench colleague Bob Curse Lake said the current and former lobby scandals made a strong case for granting Acoba legal powers.

Sir Kerslake said of the current system: There are some famous examples of relying on people who follow the rules and people didn’t follow the process. I think that’s weakened enough to have to take another look at the need for a court model.

A former prime minister spokesman said: David Cameron has never lobbied the British government for a British-Chinese fund, and no work or tentative discussions took place on the fund during his tenure as prime minister. This discussion [in 2017] It was not to seek financial support for the fund in any way, it was just to get support for the concept of a quantum fund.

The Ministry of Finance said: The UK-China investment funds in both countries were private commercial ventures. Like other private initiatives mentioned in the dialogue, it did not include government participation or funding.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos