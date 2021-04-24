Biden calls massacre of Armenians genocideExBulletin





President Biden speaks at the White House on April 20, 2021. “The American people honor all those Armenians who perished in the genocide that began 106 years ago today,” he said in Saturday. a statement. Evan Vucci / AP .

President Biden on Saturday declared the massive slaughter of Armenians at the hands of the Ottoman Turks over a century ago a “genocide”, countering pressure from the Turkish government as well as decades of precedent to describe the atrocity as an atrocity ethnically motivated.

“Every year on this day we remember the lives of all those who died in the Armenian genocide of the Ottoman era and we again pledge to prevent such an atrocity from happening again,” said Biden in a statement.

“Let us renew our joint resolution to prevent future atrocities from happening all over the world,” the president said. “And let’s pursue healing and reconciliation for all the people of the world.

The Turkish government said Biden’s decision “would open a deep wound that undermines our mutual trust and friendship.” The Armenian National Committee of America said the president’s statement “ended a century-long era of American complicity in Turkey’s denials.”

Estimates suggest that up to 1.5 million Armenians were killed or deported in the violence unleashed by the Ottoman Empire in modern Turkey from April 24, 1915. Turkey has consistently rejected the general consensus of historians and of the Armenian people on the classification of the event as genocide, insisting instead on the fact that the toll was inflated and that those killed were victims of the civil war and the unrest.

With the announcement, which took place on Armenian Genocide Remembrance Day, Biden becomes the first sitting US president to officially label what happened as genocide. Previously, the closest a president had ever come to making that designation was when Ronald Reagan referred to the “Armenian Genocide” in a 1981 proclamation in memory of the victims of the Nazi Holocaust.

The relationship between the United States and Turkey has cooled in recent years, and the decision to label the massacre of Armenians as genocide could strain diplomacy between the two nations. Yet after four years in which the United States’ commitment to human rights was frequently criticized by former President Donald Trump, the Biden administration early began to set a new tone with the Saturday’s ad representing only the last example.

Biden spoke to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Friday, the White House said, but a reading of the call did not indicate whether the president had discussed the Armenian killings with Erdogan.

“President Joseph R. Biden met today with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, expressing interest in a constructive bilateral relationship with expanded areas of cooperation and effective management of disagreements,” the statement said. White House on Friday’s call, alluding to the delicate relationship. both nations argue.

Both houses of Congress passed resolutions in 2019 declaring the massacres to be genocide, and in recent weeks Biden has faced growing bipartisan calls to follow suit. A March letter signed by 38 members of the Senate urged Biden “to officially recognize the truth about the Armenian genocide”, while a letter signed Wednesday by more than 100 members of the House declared the “shameful silence of the US government on the historical fact of the Armenian genocide has lasted too long. ”

As a presidential candidate last year, Biden reiterated his support for recognizing the mass slaughter as genocide, a cause he also supported during his time in the Senate.

“We must never forget or remain silent about this horrific and systematic campaign of extermination. And we will forever respect the perseverance of the Armenian people following such a tragedy,” he wrote in an article by blog 2020 Medium, explicitly calling the wave of violence genocide.

Turkey continues to vehemently reject the label of genocide. In a Thursday statement leading up to Biden’s birthday and possible remarks, Erdogan said Turkey “will continue to stand up for the truths against the so-called Armenian Genocide lie and those who politically support this slander.”

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu responded to Biden in a tweet on Saturday saying: “Words cannot change or rewrite history.” We have nothing to learn from anyone about our own past. Political opportunism is the greatest betrayal of peace and justice. We entirely reject this statement based solely on populism. “

Turkey’s foreign ministry also issued a longer statement further denouncing Biden’s remarks and saying it “would open a deep wound that undermines our mutual trust and friendship.” Turkey also called on Biden to “correct this serious mistake”.

Members of the Armenian-American community congratulated Biden on his remarks.

“President Biden’s principled stance on the Armenian Genocide today strongly trumps Ankara’s foreign veto over honest American memory of this crime is pivoting America toward deserved justice and the security required for it. future of the Armenian nation, a landlocked, blocked and genocide survivor state, ”Chairman of the Armenian National Committee of America, Raffi Hamparian, said in a statement.

The State Department said it would close the US embassy and consulates in Turkey for routine services Monday and Tuesday as a “precautionary measure,” citing protests or potential protests near US government buildings. The department advised US citizens to avoid these areas and “exercise extra caution in places where Americans or foreigners may congregate.”

Wynne Davis of NPR contributed to this report.

