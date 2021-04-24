US under pressure to free up vaccine supplies as India faces skyrocket





Biden administration officials are under increasing pressure to lift restrictions on exports of supplies that vaccine makers in India say they need to increase production amid a devastating spike in the number of Covid-19 deaths in this country.

Funeral pyres lit up the night sky in the worst-affected cities and the country set a new world record of 350,000 new infections per day, which experts say could be a considerable undercount.

State Department spokesman Ned Price said in response to questions about the export ban that the United States was first and foremost engaged in an ambitious and effective and, so far, successful effort to vaccinate the American people.

Export restrictions fall under the Defense Production Act, which former President Donald J. Trump invoked at the start of the pandemic and which President Biden has been using since February to boost vaccine production in the United States.

Mr Price’s comments came on Thursday, the same day Mr Biden convened world leaders for a global climate summit, which included Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The White House used the summit to promote global cooperation in tackling climate change and said the United States will help vulnerable countries, including India, cope with the ravages of rising temperatures.

Update

April 23, 2021, 6:25 p.m. ET

India, the world’s most populous democracy, is a vital American partner, especially at a time when relations with China are at an all-time low.

It is of course not only in our best interests to see Americans vaccinated, Mr. Price continued. It is in the best interests of the rest of the world to see Americans get vaccinated.

It did not go well in India.

By storing vaccines and blocking the export of essential raw materials needed for vaccine production, the United States is undermining the Indo-American strategic partnership, Milind Deora, a politician from Mumbai, one of the cities, said on Twitter. hardest hit.

The contrast with the American tone of climate diplomacy was stark.

It is pathetic. What will American leadership look like in the climate crisis? Ulka Kelkar, director of the climate program at the India office of the World Resources Institute, a research and advocacy group, said in a Twitter message. Spare us the talking points.

India has also restricted the export of its domestically produced vaccines to meet Indian demand.

Vaccine production has lagged behind the needs of India’s 1.2 billion people. Adar Poonawalla, managing director of the Serum Institute of India, a vaccine maker, called on Biden in mid-April to lift the embargo on raw material exports outside the United States so that the vaccine production could increase. His company was criticized this week in India for the high price of its vaccines.

Mr Biden said earlier this week that the United States had sent unused vaccine doses to Canada and Mexico and was considering sharing more. Let’s look at what’s going to be done with some of the vaccines we don’t use, the president said on Wednesday. We need to make sure they can be sent safely.

Word of India’s vaccine shortage, amid horrific scenes of overwhelmed hospitals and cremation grounds, spread on Twitter, drawing calls for Mr Biden from writer Salman Rushdie to expert in public health Ashish K. Jha, who pointed out that the United States had he could share millions of unused vaccine doses.

Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg also spoke. The global community must step up and immediately offer the necessary assistance, she said on Twitter on Saturday.

Mr Price noted that the United States had contributed $ 2 billion to develop the Covax vaccine, used in India and elsewhere, and would soon double that amount. Since we are more comfortable in our position here at home, since we are convinced that we are able to deal with any eventuality as they may arise, he said that I expected to be able to do more.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos