Nice photo showing the people behind the national vaccination efforts





Working with the NHS, photojournalists captured the monumental collaborative effort of the largest vaccination program in British history in a poignant series of photos they had never seen before. Images show intimate moments across the UK. New photo montages from Salisbury Cathedral, Royal Wales Show Ground in Central Wales and Rathlin Island in Northern Ireland have managed a total of more than 45.5 million jabs at more than 2,800 vaccination sites across the UK.

From nursing homes to cathedrals, museums and stadiums, photojournalists Jude Palmer, Glenn Edward, and Liam McBurney have been touring the UK over the past few months to prevent the UK population (coronavirus) and end the COVID-19 pandemic. Captured an intimate moment in the effort. .

The UK government released a series of unseen photos today of the scale and scale of immunization programs across the UK ahead of a new campaign calling for jabs under 50. Minister of Health and Social Affairs Matt Hancock said:

This amazing photo shows the heroic efforts of thousands of vaccinators and volunteers across the UK who have devoted so much to protecting the most vulnerable people in our society from this brutal virus.

With more than 45 million COVID-19 vaccinations so far, there is a lot to celebrate, but the battle is not over. I urge everyone to do their bit when you answer the phone and grab a jab.

The photos include smiling portraits of vaccinators and volunteers, a bird’s eye view of a social street patient waiting for a jab at Salisbury Cathedral, and an elderly couple holding hands at the vaccination site in Cumbria Ulverston.

As photo reporter Jude Palmer said:

The plague was an incredibly difficult period in our history, but it had to be documented. It was an honor to witness firsthand the incredible launch of a life-saving vaccine and document it in a meaningful and compassionate way.

The Photography Project tells many true stories of those who have participated in the vaccine program and of those who have already been vaccinated from their smiles, laughter, nerves and sighs of relief as we get one step closer to a more normal way of life. .

The government has already reached its goal of providing a cohort of 1 to 9 people aged 50 and over, clinically vulnerable, health and social workers alike, and plans to provide jabs to all adults in the UK by the end of July.

Currently, more than 33.5 million people have received the primary vaccine in over 63.5% of the UK adult population, and 12 million have received the secondary vaccine. This means that more than 22.8% of the UK adult population have now received both vaccines that provide the strongest possible protection against this virus, and in total, more than 45.5 million vaccines have been administered.

During February and March, Palmer, Edward and McBurney visited the Science Museum in London, Salisbury Cathedral, the Royal Welsh Showground in central Wales, Rathlin Island in Northern Ireland, hospitals, mobile vaccination rooms, nursing homes, and pop-ups. Vaccination site.

These previously unseen images, showing the monumental and collective efforts of the NHS team, volunteers, and the public, have been edited into video montages to mark the success of the vaccine program to date.

They give people the opportunity to look back on the program, reflecting the heroic efforts to protect those most vulnerable to COVID-19, and to look forward to the second phase of the immunization program, where all adults are given the first dose. The end of July.

A new major campaign is launched tomorrow marking the second phase of the national vaccination rollout to encourage people under 50 to get a jab when their turn comes.

Alice Tooley, 25, a volunteer services coordinator for the refugee charity RETAS in Leeds, featured in the photo, said:

I have been invited to get vaccinated because of frontline work with vulnerable adults. Getting vaccinated was important to me because it meant that I could continue to work with refugee claimants and refugees with the confidence that I would not put myself or myself at risk of the virus.

When young people of my age are called as their own, I hope they jump in the way I did. As a group, we all play our part in returning to a more normal way of life.

42-year-old Gavin Chestnutt, a GP partner and part-time farmer at Ballycastle Medical Practice, appears to be vaccinating a 92-year-old man in his front garden overlooking Northern Ireland’s Rathlin Island coastline. He said:

It was truly an honor to play this central role in the vaccine launch program and to witness the physical relief of those receiving the first and second jabs. To save the elderly traveling to the hospital through snow and frosty environments, Ive traveled by boat and car to reach the farthest corners of Northern Ireland.

The most overwhelming thing is to see how grateful everyone is for getting the vaccine and finally seeing the light at the end of the tunnel.

AstraZeneca, Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines have met the stringent safety, effectiveness and quality standards of independent pharmaceutical and medical product regulatory agencies.

Vaccines approved in the UK are available at more than 270 hospital hubs, 1,000 GP-led sites, 160 vaccine centers and 300 pharmacies in the UK. About 98% of people live within 10 miles of vaccination centers in the UK, and vaccinations are taking place in places including mosques, community centers and football stadiums.

