United States faces calls to share COVID-19 vaccine supplies





Victor Guevara knows that people his age have been vaccinated against COVID-19 in many countries. Her own parents in Houston were vaccinated.

But the 72-year-old Honduran lawyer, like so many in his country, is still waiting. And increasingly, he wonders why the United States is not doing more to help, especially as the supply of American vaccines begins to exceed demand and the doses that have been approved for use elsewhere in the world. the world, but not the United States, remains inactive.

We live in a state of helplessness at all levels, said Guevara of the situation in his homeland in Central America.

Honduras has obtained a paltry 59,000 doses of vaccine for its 10 million inhabitants. Similar gaps in vaccine access are found in Africa, where only 36 million doses have been acquired for the continent’s 1.3 billion people, as well as in parts of Asia.

In the United States, more than a quarter of the population, nearly 90 million people, has been fully vaccinated and supplies are so strong that some states are refusing planned shipments from the federal government.

This glaring access gap is prompting more and more calls around the world for the United States to start shipping vaccines to the poorest countries. This creates a first test for President Joe Biden, who has pledged to restore American leadership on the world stage and prove to wary countries that the United States is a reliable partner after years of entrenchment under the Trump administration. .

J. Stephen Morrison, senior vice president and director of the Global Health Policy Center at the Center for Strategic & International Studies in Washington, said that as the United States goes from vaccine shortage to abundance, it has l opportunity to significantly shape results in this area. next phase because of the assets we have.

Biden, who took office in January as the virus raged in the United States, responded cautiously to calls for help from abroad.

He focused most of the vaccination efforts from his home administration. He kept in place a deal struck by the Trump administration requiring drugmakers who obtain U.S. aid to develop or expand vaccine manufacturing to sell their first domestically produced doses to the U.S. government. The United States has also used the Defense Production Act to secure vital supplies for vaccine production, a move that has blocked the export of some supplies outside the country.

White House aides argued that Bidens’ cautious approach to vaccine supply and delivery promises has been validated following manufacturing issues with the Johnson & Johnson vaccine and the safety pause. who followed to investigate a handful of reported blood clots. In addition, officials say they must maintain reserves in the United States to vaccinate adolescents and young children once safety studies for these age groups are completed and whether more booster shots should be needed. late.

The White House realizes the rest of the world is watching. Last month, the United States shared 4 million doses of the vaccine with neighboring Canada and Mexico, and last week Biden said those countries would be targets for additional supplies. He also said Central American countries could receive US immunization assistance, although officials did not detail any specific plans.

The lack of US vaccine assistance to the world has created an opportunity for China and Russia, who have pledged millions of doses of locally produced vaccines to other countries, though there have been delays production that hampered the delivery of some supplies. Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said this month that China opposes vaccine nationalism and vaccines should become a global public good.

Professor Willem Hanekom, director of the African Health Research Institute and vaccinologist, said rich countries have a stake in the success of vaccination efforts in other corners of the world.

Beyond the moral obligation, the problem is that if there is no control of the epidemic on a global scale, it may ultimately backfire on those rich countries, if in regions where vaccines are not available, variants emerge against which vaccines may not work ”. Hanekom said.

The United States has also been criticized that it not only builds up its own stocks, but also denies other countries access to vaccines, including using the law that gives Washington broad authority to lead private companies to respond. to the needs of national defense.

Adar Poonawalla, managing director of the Serum Institute of India, the world’s largest vaccine manufacturer and a key supplier to the UN-backed COVAX facility, asked Biden on Twitter on April 16 to lift the US embargo on the export of the raw materials needed to manufacture the shots.

India is battling the world’s fastest rate of infection spread. His government blocked vaccine exports for several months to better meet national needs, exacerbating the difficulty poor countries have in accessing vaccines.

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services’ 2020 annual report also raised eyebrows for a section titled “Combating Malignant Influences in the Americas,” which said the United States had convinced Brazil not to buy the vaccine. Russian.

The U.S. embassy has denied pressuring vaccines approved by Brazil’s health regulator, which has yet to approve Sputnik V. Since March 13, Brazil has been trying to negotiate the supply of surplus U.S. vaccines. for itself, according to the Foreign Ministry.

There are also fears that the United States is linking vaccine sharing to other diplomatic efforts. Washington’s 2.7 million dose loan of AstraZeneca to Mexico last month came on the same day Mexico announced it was restricting crossings at its southern border, an effort that could help reduce the number of migrants seeking to enter the United States.

These kinds of parallel diplomatic tracks will be closely watched as the Biden administration decides who to share its vaccine surplus with, especially in Central America, where many countries live where migrant families and unaccompanied children try to go. in the USA.

What we hope to avoid is any perception that increased access to life-saving vaccines in Central America is in exchange for increased border security, said Maureen Meyer, vice president of programs in the Washington office. for Latin America.

As the wait for vaccines continues in Honduras, desperation grows.

Last week, a private business group announced it would try to buy 1.5 million doses of the vaccine to help the government’s efforts, though it is not clear how it could get them. In March, Mexican authorities seized 5,700 doses of so-called Russian vaccines found in fake coolers aboard a private plane bound for Honduras. The owner of the company that chartered the plane said he was trying to get vaccines for his employees and their families. The Russian vaccine distributor said the vaccines were fake.

Lilian Tilbeth Hernndez Banegas, 46, was infected with COVID-19 in late November and spent 13 days in a hospital in Tegucigalpa. For the first few days, she struggled to breathe and thought she was going to die.

The experience made the mother of three more anxious about the virus and more diligent about avoiding it. The pandemic has shaken his family’s finances. Her husband sells used cars, but has not made a sale for over four months.

I want to get vaccinated myself, my family get vaccinated, because my husband and kids go to work, but it’s frustrating that the vaccines don’t come, Hernndez said.

There is a lot to blame, said Marco Tulio Medina, COVID-19 committee coordinator at the National Autonomous University of Honduras, noting his own government’s irresponsible approach and the ferocity of the vaccine market. But the rich can do more.

There is a lack of humanism on the part of the rich countries, he said. They act selfishly, thinking of themselves and not of the world.

