The United States may have more vaccines than people who want them in mid-May. Here’s why it’s such a big deal.





The United States is likely to soon face a significant hurdle in the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic – more doses of the vaccine than people who are willing to receive them, according to data that worries experts.

“We actually think the supply (of vaccines) will exceed demand … probably by mid-May,” Dr Chris Murray, president of the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation (IHME), told CNN on Friday. ‘University of Washington.

The Kaiser Family Foundation earlier this week predicted something similar.

The foundation cited the percentage of survey respondents who said they had already received the vaccine or are getting it as soon as they could – 62%.

Comparing that to the daily immunization rate and CDC data showing that over 41% of U.S. adults have already received at least one dose, it’s possible that the vast majority of U.S. adults who currently want a first dose received them early. . – in mid-May, said the KFF.

One modifying factor, the foundation said, would be the number of people who say “wait and see” – 13% – decide to get vaccinated in the coming weeks.

Murray cited different data – daily surveys on Facebook, tracked by his institute, which he said showed a drop in the percentage of adults wanting the vaccine since February: around 67%, down from around 75%.

But Murray and KFF both said their different metrics point to a significant slowdown in new vaccinations in May – and experts said more people will need to be persuaded to get one, and more people will need to be eligible, to be eligible. insured. collective immunity.

Health officials – including Dr Anthony Fauci – estimate that between 70% and 85% of the country must be immune to the virus – either by inoculation or previous infection – to suppress its spread.

Currently, no Covid-19 vaccine is authorized in the United States for people under the age of 16. Vaccine makers have studied their effectiveness and safety in young people, and Pfizer has asked the FDA to clear its product for 12-15 year olds. Expanding vaccine eligibility will be key to eradicating the pandemic, Dr Leana Wen told CNN.

“It’s going to be very difficult, if not impossible, for us to achieve collective immunity unless our children are also vaccinated,” said Wen, a CNN medical analyst and former Baltimore health commissioner on Saturday.

The average number of Covid-19 vaccines administered in the United States per day has declined recently. The average was 2.86 million per day Friday morning, up from 3.38 million on April 13, according to CDC data.

Already, the military is seeing a surplus of doses and a constant drop in the rate at which they are used.

“We have heard anecdotally that younger people may think they are not as vulnerable to Covid and that the risk of getting the vaccine may be higher than getting the disease, which of course we know is not. not be true, ”Terry Adirim, acting assistant defense secretary for health affairs, told reporters this week.

Model predicts decline in deaths, but vaccine reluctance could hurt

Daily Covid-19 deaths in the United States are expected to continue to decline in the coming months, although that could change if vaccine reluctance increases, Murray’s IHME said on Friday.

The country has recorded an average of 704 Covid-19 deaths per day over the past week, according to data from Johns Hopkins University – up from 3,000 in January and February.

An IHME model predicts the average will drop to around 425 on June 1 and 105 on August 1, the institute said on Friday.

The recent expansion of vaccines and the use of masks have helped lower death rates even as more contagious variants of the coronavirus – such as B.1.1.7 – have spread, the IHME said.

But in the worst-case scenario, daily deaths could remain in the 700s in May and June, and in the 600s in July, the IHME predicts. This scenario implies a rapid decline in the use of masks and an increase in mobility, the institute said.

Reluctance over vaccines would also be embarrassing, the IHME said.

“Given the centrality of vaccination in the US strategy to control the potential surge of B.1.1.7, the slow erosion of confidence in vaccines that is taking place over the past two months or more is of concern,” said the IHME.

J & J’s end of hiatus is good news, says CDC director

The CDC and the Food and Drug Administration lifted their recommended break on Johnson & Johnson vaccine use on Friday. Agencies had recommended the break on April 13 after learning of cases of rare blood clotting syndrome in women who had recently received the vaccine.

After reviewing the case data, the CDC’s vaccine advisory committee voted to recommend lifting the hiatus, essentially deciding that the benefits of the vaccine outweighed the risks.

But the FDA will update the vaccine’s label, saying women under 50 should be aware of a risk of rare blood clotting syndrome from this product. The CDC said it has collected reports of 15 such cases, all in women and 13 of them in women under the age of 50.

At most, resuming administration of the J&J vaccine would cause a few dozen rare blood clots to form while saving hundreds of lives, a CDC analysis showed.

“When resuming vaccination in all people 18 years of age or older, we expect 26 to 45 cases of TTS depending on vaccine use,” CDC’s Dr Sara Oliver said, referring to rare blood clots known as thrombosis-thrombocytopenia syndrome. But 600 to 1,400 deaths from Covid-19 would be avoided, and up to 3,500 intensive care admissions would be avoided.

CDC Director Dr Rochelle Walensky said on Friday that the lifted break was “good news for many, as many wanted the Johnson & Johnson vaccine to meet an important need in vaccination efforts here and around the world. “

“I think we need to do tremendous outreach to clinicians – like we did last week; we have already planned to start this on Monday to public health officials – and then we have to do extraordinary outreach to patients, to meet people where they are, to educate them ”on Covid-19 vaccines, said Walensky at a joint conference. owned by the CDC and the FDA.

“Overall, I actually think this hiatus has shown that we take each of those needles in haystacks that we find seriously – that we really look at, scrutinize the data that we see.”

The Moderna and Pfizer / BioNTech vaccines have not been linked to blood clots, a CDC vaccine advisory committee said on Friday.

Study shows how to reduce infections in children

Although vaccines remain unavailable for children, new research suggests that school tests and adult immunizations may reduce infections in children.

So far, no vaccine is licensed for people under the age of 16, but a study published Friday in the medical journal JAMA Network Open showed that the rapid identification and contact tracing of children to identify ” silent infections ”of Covid-19, where the disease is either presymptomatic or asymptomatic, combined with vaccination of 40 to 60% of adults, could significantly reduce the number of illnesses.

In a different scenario, where silent infections go undetected, the researchers estimated that children would need an 81% vaccination rate, in addition to 40% of vaccinated adults, in order to achieve a vaccination rate. similar infection.

As more students return to class, the study provides a roadmap to continue reducing the spread of the virus even before children are eligible for vaccines.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos