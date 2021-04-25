A series of photos showing the scale of vaccination efforts in the UK





A photo of a man receiving a Covid-19 jab in a garden on Rathlin Island is one of a collection of images showing the people behind the national vaccination efforts.

Photos you’ve never seen before capture moments of museums, stadiums, and cathedrals across the UK over the past few months as they try to keep vaccinating the United States against the virus.

A series of images taken by photojournalists Jude Palmer, Glen Edward and Liam McBurney show the scale and scale of immunization programs across the UK, and were released by the government ahead of a new campaign calling for vaccinations under 50s.

Health care workers at the Vaccination Center at Newbury Racecourse in Newbury, England. Photo: www.thisisjude.uk, Glenn Edward, Liam McBurney and NHS/PA Wire

Photos include smiling portraits of vaccinators and volunteers, a bird’s eye view of a social distance patient waiting for vaccination at Salisbury Cathedral, and an elderly couple holding hands at the vaccination site in Ulverston, Cumbria.

Three photographers took images throughout February and March, visiting mobile vaccination rooms, nursing homes, and pop-up vaccination sites.

Ms Palmer said: The epidemic was an incredibly difficult period in our history, but it had to be documented.

It was an honor to witness firsthand the incredible launch of the life-saving vaccine and to document it in a meaningful and compassionate way.

The Photography Project tells many true stories of those who have participated in the vaccine program and of those who have already been vaccinated from their smiles, laughter, nerves and sighs of relief as we get one step closer to a more normal way of life. .

McBurney from Belfast was a photographer behind the lens of an image shot on Rathlin Island off the coast of Northern Ireland.

Dr. Gavin Chestnutt, 42, a GP partner and part-time farmer at Ballycastle Medical Practice, appears to be vaccinating 92-year-old Duncan Smythe in his front garden overlooking the Rathlin Island coastline.

Dr. Chestnutt said: It was a great honor to play this central role in the vaccine launch program and to witness physical relief as people get their first and second jabs.

To save the elderly traveling to the hospital through snow and frosty environments, Ive traveled by boat and car to reach the farthest corners of Northern Ireland.

The most overwhelming thing is to see how grateful everyone is for getting the vaccine and finally seeing the light at the end of the tunnel.

People are waiting at the Vaccination Center at Salisbury Cathedral, Salisbury, England. Photo: www.thisisjude.uk, Glenn Edward, Liam McBurney and NHS/PA Wire

The UK Department of Health and Social Care says the image provides an opportunity for people to look back on their immunization programs and reflect on their efforts to protect those most vulnerable to COVID-19.

Health Minister Matt Hancock said: This amazing photo shows the heroic efforts of thousands of vaccinators and volunteers across the UK who have made so many donations to protect the most vulnerable people in our society from this brutal virus.

With more than 45.5 million Covid-19 vaccinations so far, there is a lot to celebrate, but the battle is not over.

I urge everyone to do their bit when you answer the phone and grab a jab. Dad

