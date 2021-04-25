Opinion | The coronavirus outbreak in India could collapse its healthcare system. The United States can help.





What happens next will have big implications for both South Asia and the world. It’s time for the United States, the world’s oldest democracy, to come to the aid of this key global ally. Here are three essential things he can and should do:

The story continues under the ad

First, support India’s public health response. India’s testing infrastructure is not adequate to monitor the level of infections across the country. The United States has increased their testing capacity well, and since they now have an excess stock of test kits, they can easily send some to India. The United States can work with India to develop a strategy on how best to deploy these tests. People infected with the virus do most of the spread early in their disease course, and testing them during this time, often before they show symptoms, is key to controlling the outbreak. With limited testing capacity, India mainly tests symptomatic people long after they have finished passing it on to others, which has little impact on disease control.

Beyond testing, India would benefit from high quality personal protective equipment to protect its frontline clinicians and to support the wearing of high quality masks for its general population. As the United States builds its capacity here, it can work with the American manufacturers to ship its high quality masks to India.

Second, to strengthen India’s capacity to treat patients with covid-19. India’s health care system is on the verge of collapse. Many hospitals are already running out of beds and the situation is likely to get worse before it gets better. The United States should work closely with its Indian counterparts to establish field hospitals.

The story continues under the ad

Beyond the beds, India is in desperate need of supplies, oxygen most urgently. The Modi government recently announced its intention to purchase 50,000 tonnes of liquid oxygen. That may not be enough. The United States has production capacity and can help get more oxygen to India.

India is also running low on essential medicines for sick patients, including necessary sedatives for patients on ventilators. Remdesivir, used to treat covid-19, is also in short supply. Fortunately, the most useful drug in serious illnesses, dexamethasone, is widely available in India, but given the high rates of counterfeit and substandard drugs in India, the United States may be able to guarantee adequate supplies. in high quality dexamethasone. The United States also has large stocks of monoclonal antibodies, which have not yet been widely used here. These treatments are most effective early in the course of the disease, so the Food and Drug Administration should work with Indian drug regulators to determine if and how they could best be used in India.

Finally, increase vaccine stocks in India. The Biden administration must pave the way for sending our excess vaccine supply to India and other countries in crisis. India currently vaccinates around 2-3 million people per day, which is similar to the daily records in the United States, but insufficient in a population four times the size. India has so far managed to immunize only about 10 percent of its population.

The story continues under the ad

The United States has, by some estimates, at least 30 million unused doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine that the FDA has yet to clear. Given the decline in vaccination rates among Americans, it seems unlikely that they will ever see home use. We should lend them to India now. In addition, we should develop a plan to send surplus supplies of Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines overseas. The Serum Institute of India, the world’s largest manufacturer of vaccine doses, reported last week that it was unable to increase production due to U.S. controls on raw materials exports. President Biden invoked the Defense Production Act and an associated export embargo in February to focus on domestic production. Since we now have more vaccines than we need, it is time to lift this embargo so that India can produce the vaccines it badly needs.

India is in crisis. The United States has strategic interests in helping India overcome the pandemic; it is also the right thing to do. Only the United States has the capacity, the resources and the technical know-how to bend the curve of the catastrophic second wave of the disease in India. The faster we help our ally, the more lives will be saved. One democracy helping another in this time of crisis is exactly what the world needs now. It will be good for India. It will be good for the United States. And it will make the world a safer place.

The story continues under the ad

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos