Eight Police Injured Protests Against Security Blockade In London | British news





Eight police officers were injured as they scattered the crowd during a semi-closed protest in central London on Saturday.

Five people have been arrested for crimes, including assaults against the police, Metropolitan Police said. They are detained on Saturday night.

London mayoral candidate Laurence Fox is at Speakers Corner before the march. Photo: Nick Harvey/REX/Shutterstock

The Met said protesters threw missiles, including bottles, during a protest in Hyde Park, and about 10,000 people were present.

Two police officers were taken to the hospital, but the injuries were not serious, Met said. According to photos posted on social media, female police officers bleed from cuts to head, while other officers suffered similar cuts on their foreheads.

John Apter of the England and Wales Police Federation tweeted on Twitter: These officers are just doing the job. Being targeted the way they are says a lot about the society we have become. I will do my best to support them, but the government needs to do more.

Protesters broke social distancing rules to march through central London, calling for a ban on vaccination passports and an end to the blockade. They gave me a chance to get the flu by holding a banner displaying the same message as a vaccine passport = 2nd level society. One banner looks like this: You don’t need proof to know the truth.

London mayoral candidate Piers Corbyn was on the march. Photo: Nick Harvey/Rex/Shutterstock

According to eyewitnesses, some shoppers on Oxford Street were swept away by the crowd and told them to unmask.

London mayoral candidates Piers Corbyn and Laurence Fox marched, two of the four anti-blockade candidates running for elections in May.

The protests, which occurred almost two weeks after restrictions on the Covid-19 containment were eased, resulted in the UK passing a milestone in vaccinating half of the population, as well as more than 33 million first vaccinations and 11 million second vaccinations. Passed.

